Dr. Cracks Launches $1 Million Foot Rub Video Contest

To introduce Footbuddy’s Swissx CBD-infused foot lotion, the celebrity chiropractor and TikTok star is inviting fans to create foot massage videos and upload them to his streaming TV channel

Dr. Cracks will kick off his $1 million foot rub contest with Swissx CBD lotion with Footbuddys and Westfield. Go to Swissx.com to order your lotion and upload you most creative video to the Dr. Cracks channel on SwissxTV.

Make your most creative foot rub video with Swissx CBD lotion and you could be in the running for Dr. Crack’s $1 million foot massage challenge. Swissx CBD has been shown to ease pain and inflammation as well as stress and anxiety. Find out more at Footbuddys stores at Westfield malls and at Swissx.com .

Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Cracks, the celebrity chiropractor with 3.5 million followers on TikTok, has launched a $1 million contest to celebrate Footbuddy’s new lotion, infused with the highest quality Swissx CBD. Fans are invited to upload their most creative foot rub videos, using the Swissx lotion, to the doctor’s streaming channel, SwissxTV. The first rounds of judging will take place live at Footbuddy stores at premium Westfield malls throughout Southern California beginning with a kick-off event at the Westfield Topanga on Friday, May 7 at 4 p.m. PT.

Footbuddy is the innovative African American-owend sock and shoe store taking over the Southland, and this is the brand’s first lotion, made in partnership with Swissx. The lotion uses all natural ingredients, including nano emulsified CBD from proprietary strains developed in the Swiss Alps and organic plants grown in Malibu, optimized to ease pain and inflammation, and relieve stress and anxiety as well. Footbuddy’s Swissx CBD lotion even rejuvenates skin.

Swissx grows its cannabis in the Caribbean where it has set up a cooperative farming program to uplift local Rastafarian farmers. The company also owns the patents to the most widely used vape mechanisms and is working to increase safety in vaping and stop Big Tobacco from using its patents for unsafe products. Their power to heal has been praised by Donatella Versace, Snoop Dogg, David Navarro, Scott Disick, and Tommy Chong. Swissx products are available in stores nationwide and across Europe and in special subscription boxes that are tailored for special vibes like Surfing and Sexual Health, and with partners like Mike Tyson, and the original Ganja Farmer himself, Marlon Asher. A new box from Ray J includes premium access to SwissxTV’s adult entertainment section. Shop Swissx now.

SwissxTV is the streaming TV platform with hundreds of channels that lets users create their own branded network and revenue stream. It’s best known for providing global access to UK shows and other international programming, including news in 37 languages, and tens of thousands of movies in a wide variety of genres. Check out SwissxTV.

Shop Footbuddys.

Join Dr. Cracks and Swissx at Footbuddys at Westfield Topanga on Friday, May 7 at 4 PM. 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA. For more information contact: [email protected]

Attachments