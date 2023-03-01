Dr. David Heydt, Capital Digestive Care Laboratory Medical Director Dr. David Heydt named medical director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory, effective March 1, 2023.

Silver Spring, MD, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Digestive Care has announced that David Heydt has been named medical director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory effective March 1, 2023.

In his new role, Dr. Heydt will provide clinical oversight of the laboratory as well as clinician and staff education while assisting with innovative laboratory projects and partnerships. Dr. Heydt had previously served as the laboratory’s acting anatomic pathology director for the last three years. Currently, he is actively involved with efforts in utilization of digital pathology and diagnostic algorithms, ensuring that Capital Digestive Care’s mission of innovation remain a top priority.

Dr. Heydt is certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic Pathology. Dr. Heydt attended medical school at Jefferson Medical College-Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He completed his residency at New York Medical College and a fellowship in surgical pathology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Prior to joining Capital Digestive Care, he was a staff pathologist at Miraca Life Sciences in Union, New Jersey. Dr. Heydt is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and the College of American Pathologists.

“Dr. Heydt has distinguished himself as a leader in delivering high-quality pathology while embracing industry best practices. He has been a respected partner in the development of innovative healthcare solutions and future opportunities,” said Dr. Dan Neumann, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Capital Digestive Care.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. Recent partnerships with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Southeastern Virginia have expanded its network to more than 160 physicians and advanced care practitioners who treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 200,000 patients annually.

With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

