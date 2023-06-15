NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR) is proud to announce the election of Dr. David Sinclair as its new President. Dr. Sinclair, a distinguished Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and renowned author of the New York Times Bestseller “Lifespan,” has been chosen by his peers to lead the prestigious association of the world’s foremost longevity researchers. He succeeds Dr. Felipe Sierra, Ph.D., in this role.

AHLR is the leading organization comprising the world’s most esteemed scientists dedicated to studying the mechanisms of aging and developing interventions to slow and reverse the process. Its members are elected annually based on their significant scientific contributions and commitment to the community.

The recent induction of 12 new members has expanded AHLR’s membership to 60 scientists. As a non-profit organization established in 2019, AHLR facilitates aging research, supports early-career scientists, offers public policy advice, and fosters collaboration among researchers. By serving as a catalyst, idea pipeline, and convening body, the Academy empowers longevity scientists to develop innovative drugs and treatments that can benefit all individuals.

The mission of AHLR encompasses several key objectives, including transforming societal perceptions about healthy aging, promoting research for longer and healthier life, attracting talent to the longevity research field, educating the public on science and healthy lifestyles, and advocating for policy changes to recognize aging as a treatable condition. Previous meetings held by the Academy in cities such as Paris, Lisbon, and Los Angeles have laid the groundwork for these goals.

Dr. Sinclair expressed his gratitude for being elected as President, emphasizing the importance of raising global awareness about aging research and the potential to improve the lives of millions affected by age-related diseases like diabetes, dementia, and heart disease. He stated, “I am excited to continue the mission of the Academy, tackling the root cause of age-related ailments, which is aging itself.”

Under Dr. Felipe Sierra’s leadership, AHLR has experienced significant growth, with a membership increase of over 25%. Additionally, the organization has secured funding, hired a new Executive Director, and successfully organized a conference in Southern California, attended by leading longevity scientists from around the world. Dr. Sierra will now focus on his role at Hevolution, a non-profit dedicated to promoting aging research and rejuvenative medicines globally, with an investment rate of approximately $1 billion a year.

Dr. Felipe Sierra expressed his pride in AHLR’s achievements over the past year, including the addition of 12 new members and the successful annual gathering. He expressed his confidence in Dr. Sinclair, stating, “The Academy is a unique group of individuals at the forefront of medicine, and we are thrilled to have Dr. Sinclair take over the helm.”

Dr. Nir Barzilai, a renowned longevity researcher and founding board member of AHLR, added, “The Academy is propelling the groundbreaking work conducted in laboratories worldwide. Dr. Sinclair’s leadership and his ability to engage with global leaders and the public make him an ideal President.”

The Academy believes that the question of whether it is possible to slow and reverse human aging is at a crucial turning point in scientific exploration. With an increasing understanding of the biology of aging and the malleability of the aging process, AHLR aims to harness the collective power of accomplished longevity scientists to address the root causes of diseases affecting billions worldwide.

About AHLR:

The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research (AHLR) is a non-profit organization founded in 2019, dedicated to advancing aging research, supporting scientists, advising on public policy, and fostering collaboration. By uniting the world’s leading scientists, laboratories, academic institutions, and drug companies, AHLR strives to encourage breakthroughs in longevity research that are accessible to all.

