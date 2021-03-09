Dr. Devin McCombie leads biotech team to release newest clinical workflow update

The latest ViSi Mobile software update integrates machine learning with increased speed to continue to provide world-class surveillance monitoring which wirelessly communicates critical data to clinicians and identifies physiological deterioration before it becomes a life-threatening event.

Led by Dr. Devin McCombie, Sotera Wireless has released its newest version of ViSi Mobile software (Version 6.0). ViSi Mobile was one of the first “patient wearable”, “non-tethered”, monitoring devices on the market. After 8 years of commercial use, the ViSi Mobile system has collected over 22 Million hours of high-fidelity de-identified hospital patient data, achieving the largest data set of its kind anywhere in the world. The newest version of software, version 6.0, is the accumulation of 8 years of data gathering and software iterations. With this version, the product is able to utilize machine learning in order to display appropriate alarms without creating alarm fatigue and optimizes the clinicians’ workflow.

This update is not only an improvement to wireless patient monitoring but is especially beneficial in reducing clinicians’ exposure to COVID-19 positive patients. The new version allows healthcare teams to not only provide outstanding care but have better data for improved patient outcomes in the face of the pandemic.

More information can be found at http://soterawireless.com/workflow

According to Dr. McCombie, “This kind of access to high resolution (50-500 Hz sampling rate) data is a data scientist’s dream. Through research collaboration with top hospitals across the globe, our partners are amazed at the level of detail our data holds. The key to predictive algorithms (Smart Alarms) is contained within our data set and is the key to saving countless lives. The depth and breadth of our data, allow us to create more accurate algorithms for all of the vital sign parameters. We know through collaboration with our customers and working with the data, that “all vital signs matter, all the time”, which translates to be able to detect hidden signs of patient deterioration. This is even more apparent now, in the face of a deadly pandemic when patients deteriorate rapidly outside of the intensive care unit.”

Other benefits to the newly updated system include increased speed of automated data collection and calculations. Using the latest advanced algorithms, the new version of ViSi Mobile software is able to reduce these processes and increase workflow productivity. The update also speeds up the setup process to allow ViSi Mobile to be deployed rapidly in hospitals across the United States. This version of the software has long been the vision of Dr. McCombie.

Dr. Devin McCombie, a world expert in the field of physiological monitoring, started his education at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) where he received a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical/Medical Engineering. His studies continued at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he received two Masters degrees and a doctorate in Engineering. In 2008, Dr. McCombie, completed his thesis on ‘Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor using Adaptive Calibration of Pulse Transit Time’ which is the basis of Sotera’s ViSi Mobile cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure) calculations. He continues his work at Sotera Wireless where he leads the organization as CEO.

Sotera Wireless is a San Diego, CA-based healthcare technology company that is dedicated to producing the most accurate, comprehensive wearable monitoring system in the industry. The ViSi Mobile System enables ICU-level continuous monitoring in the general ward and beyond. The system is a wearable platform that continuously monitors all patient vital signs (Pulse Rate, Heart Rate, ECG, SpO2, cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP), Respiration Rate, Skin Temperature, Posture, Fall Detection) and detects Life-Threatening Arrhythmias (AFIB, AFIB RVR, VFIB, Asystole) while wirelessly communicating data to clinicians. System alerts can be tailored to notify clinicians of fluctuations that signal deterioration in a patient’s health. This use of surveillance monitoring reduces Rapid Response Team activations, reduces Length of Stay (LOS), and reduces transfers to the ICU while providing insight into early physiological deterioration and prevention of adverse events.

Full details of the new software update can be found at http://soterawireless.com/workflow

