Dr. Dushyant Singh Adult Gastroenterology Associates welcomes new physician in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With more than a decade of experience, Adult Gastroenterology Associates is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Dushyant Singh, a physician passionate about treating all gastrointestinal diseases using his knowledge about nutrition holistically to apply the latest advancements with Eastern wisdom healing principles.

Dr. Singh hails from India, holds an honorable Fellowship in the American College of Physicians distinction and received his doctorate from University of Missouri before completing his residency and fellowship at same.

“I am very excited to join this amazing team,” says Dr. Singh. “My everyday focus is on respect, compassion and building strong relationships with my patients by giving them high-quality and cost-effective medical treatment.”

Adult Gastroenterology Associates is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Singh will work to provide the best patient care for Tulsa residents.

AGA is at 4200 East Skelly Drive in Tulsa, OK , and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 918-438-7050 or visit adultgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

