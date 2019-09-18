Breaking News
RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dental Group at Reston Station is pleased to announce that Dr. Emilio Canal, Jr., D.D.S., F.A.S.D. has been elected as President of the Professional Soccer Dental Society (PSDS) during this year’s Annual Session in Toronto, Canada. 

PSDS serves as the advisers to Major League Soccer (MLS) in all Dental related topics from Pre-Season evaluations to treatment and prevention of sports related Dental trauma as well as dental health education. As President Dr. Canal is responsible for communications with all MLS Team Dentist and developing athletes standards of care for the League.

We are also very honored to announce that Dr. Canal has been inducted into the South Lakes High School Sports Hall of Fame for his contribution to the Athletic Department, Dr Canal has served as Team Dentist since 1990. Members of the Hall include such athletes as NBA All Star Grant Hill among many others that have made and impact to the Sports program.

Dr Canal serves as Team Dentist for United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Men and Women National Teams, MLS DC United, NWSL Washington Spirit and USL Loudoun United also serves in the USSF Sports Medicine Research and Advisory Panel. He is Past President of the Academy for Sports Dentistry and was named this year as Top Dentist as chosen by their peers on Washingtonian Magazine, Checkbook Magazine, Northern Virginia Magazine and Virginia Living Magazine

Dr Canal a graduate of Georgetown University School of Dentistry maintains a private practice in Reston, Virginia and is an active member of the American Dental Association.

Dr. Emilio Canal Jr. completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Miami, Florida. He then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) Degree from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1990, where he received the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society Award for Excellence in Clinical Achievement. Dr. Canal is an active member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and maintains Dental Group at Reston Station – a private practice in Reston VA.

Dental Group at Reston Station provides a full range of dental services: from general dentistry, sedation dentistry to cosmetic procedures, such as dental implantsveneersInvisalign and full mouth restorations.

