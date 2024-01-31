HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Finance , one of the nation’s leading debt consolidation and solution companies, appointed Dr. Erika Rasure , CTC, one of its client financial therapists, as Chief Financial Wellness Advisor. The move reflects the company’s commitment to serving the holistic needs of clients in its program.

“We’re proud to help transform client service in the debt consolidation solutions industry by offering free financial therapy–and it all began with Dr. Erika Rasure,” said Chief Operations Officer Lou Antonelli . “She has been the voice to develop stronger client relationships and provide financial education that makes a difference in their lives. We are fortunate to have her on the Beyond Finance team.”

The valuable tips Beyond Finance provides clients with are tailored to individual needs to help them become free from debt and regain financial control. Based on the guidelines and insight from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education and the Financial Therapy Association , the national company provides free group sessions to help clients understand their relationship with money and how to improve it.

“I am thrilled to help our clients restore their confidence about their finances,” Dr. Erika said. “In this role, I will pursue inventive ways to serve and encourage our clients during their financial journey. Working alongside Nathan Astle, CFT-I , I’m confident Beyond Finance will continue to lead this industry in practical and life-changing client care.”

Debt consolidation solutions perform an essential service many hard-working Americans find necessary during personal economic uncertainty. By grouping unsecured debt into a low consolidated monthly payment, Beyond Finance can help clients avoid bankruptcy, gain financial freedom and discover peace of mind.

“We connect the dots for our clients on how essential it is to have good financial health,” she continued. “Financial therapy, practice and wellness give them a path out of debt–one they never saw before they came to us for help. I’m fortunate to help lead that charge.”

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the nation’s largest and most influential debt consolidation services and financial technology organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized consolidation services and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. In 2024, Beyond Finance was awarded with ConsumerAffairs’ inaugural “Buyer’s Choice Awards” for Best Customer Service, Experience with Staff, and Transparency in the debt consolidation category. They have additional offices in Fort Worth, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Diego, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

