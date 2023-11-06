ORLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students is pleased to announce the launch of its prestigious scholarship program aimed at supporting aspiring medical students pursuing their dreams of becoming physicians. Established in honor of Dr. Faris Abusharif, a dedicated anesthesiologist and pain management physician with a profound commitment to both healthcare and education, this scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,500 to a deserving student who meets the specified criteria.

The Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students, with its mission of fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals, is open to students enrolled in accredited medical schools across the United States. The scholarship provides a unique opportunity for aspiring doctors to achieve their educational and professional goals.

Applicants for this prestigious scholarship must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Enrollment in an accredited medical school in the United States. A minimum GPA of 3.0. Demonstrated financial need. Active involvement in community service.

In addition to these requirements, candidates are required to submit a compelling essay responding to the prompt: “Why do you want to become a doctor? How will the Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for medical students help you to achieve your goals?” Applicants are encouraged to be genuine and specific in their responses, sharing their passion for medicine, dedication to community service, and future aspirations in healthcare.

The scholarship committee advises applicants to be concise in their essays, with a length not exceeding two pages, and to ensure they are free of grammatical and spelling errors. A well-crafted essay that demonstrates a clear vision for their future in medicine is key to success.

Dr. Faris Abusharif, the visionary behind this scholarship, has dedicated his life to healing and helping others. With over two decades of experience as a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician, he embodies compassion, dedication, and expertise in the medical field. Dr. Abusharif, a native of Chicago, received his biology degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before earning his medical degree from the prestigious Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine Science.

Following his education, Dr. Abusharif completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, later undertaking a fellowship in pain management at the same institution. He has tirelessly served the Orland Park, Illinois community as a compassionate physician and a clinical preceptor for medical students at Midwestern University Medical School.

Dr. Abusharif is a member of esteemed medical associations, including the American Medical Association, the Illinois State Medical Society, the Chicago Medical Society, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the American Academy of Pain Medicine. His dedication to education and the medical field inspired the establishment of the Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship.

We are proud to honor Dr. Abusharif’s legacy and continue his mission of making medical education accessible to all students, regardless of their financial backgrounds.

The Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students will provide a one-time award of $1,500 to the deserving winner. The application deadline for this scholarship is July 15, 2024, and the recipient will be announced on August 15, 2024.

To learn more about the scholarship and access the application, please visit the official website at https://drfarisabusharifscholarship.com/dr-faris-abusharif-scholarship/. We encourage all eligible medical students to apply for this prestigious award and take a step closer to realizing their dreams of becoming future healthcare leaders.

About Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students:

The Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students is a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Faris Abusharif, an accomplished anesthesiologist and pain management physician with a lifelong commitment to healthcare and education. This scholarship program aims to support dedicated medical students pursuing their dreams of becoming compassionate and skilled physicians. By providing financial assistance and recognition, the scholarship encourages aspiring doctors to achieve their educational and professional goals, fostering the growth of healthcare professionals in the United States. To learn more about the scholarship and its application process, please visit https://drfarisabusharifscholarship.com/dr-faris-abusharif-scholarship/.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Faris Abusharif Organization: Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship Website: https://drfarisabusharifscholarship.com Email: apply@drfarisabusharifscholarship.com