ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dr. Francene Gayle Scholarship for Healthcare Students provides education funding for students pursuing a career as healthcare professionals. The scholarship is open to students attending universities and colleges pursuing a medical degree to become future healthcare practitioners. The scholarship is also available to current college students or high school students who plan to attend college or university to study science, healthcare science, or medicine. The scholarship is worth $1,000 and will be given to the most deserving student based on an essay contest. The best student must compete in a creative essay writing competition, from which the ideal student will be selected. All willing to-participate students are urged to submit their applications by June 15, 2023. In addition to their essay, eligible students must submit their full names, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses, high school name and graduation date, GPA, university name currently enrolled in, and personal bio. On July 15, 2023, the most deserving student will be announced.

Dr. Francene Gayle understands how difficult it is to become a doctor. With the rising cost of university and college education, healthcare students face pressure, stress, and a massive financial burden. Although many students aspire to become medical practitioners, many are unable to do so because of financial constraints. Many students are working part-time or even full-time to pay for their university education, while others give up on becoming medical professionals. As a result, Dr. Gayle is giving out a scholarship to the most deserving student pursuing a career as a medical professional or a health professional. She is optimistic that her scholarship will ease the financial burden of one lucky student. She is also confident that her scholarship will raise the needed awareness of the difficulties that many students face on their path to becoming healthcare professionals. She also hopes that the scholarship will provide more possibilities for students to receive the assistance they require.

Dr. Francene Gayle has over 15 years of medical experience. She is also a multi-award-winning family physician who has three times received the compassionate doctor award. Using her expertise, she has diagnosed and treated a wide range of health issues and diseases. Among the conditions she has treated during her career are hypertension, dyslipidemia, and osteoarthritis. Dr. Francene Gayle has indeed gone beyond the ordinary to provide free healthcare screenings to those in need. She knows first-hand how difficult it can be to become a healthcare practitioner. She also understands that a good education is the cornerstone of any successful career path. Because of her many years of expertise and success in the medical world, she wants to give back to the upcoming generation of medical practitioners by offering a scholarship fund. Eligible students are urged to apply for the scholarship fund to help pay for their education and tuition. For information on how to apply, all interested students should visit Dr. Gayle’s official scholarship website. They should also enter an essay contest, from which one outstanding student will be selected.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Francene Gayle Website: https://drfrancenegaylescholarship.com Email: apply@drfrancenegaylescholarship.com