Dr. Frédéric Triebel Presenting at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2017

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX:PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) (“Prima”) announces that Dr. Frédéric Triebel, Prima’s Chief Scientific Officer & Medical Officer, will be giving an oral presentation on Prima’s ongoing TACTI-mel Phase 1 clinical trial in metastatic melanoma at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2017 in Basel, Switzerland at 5.50pm CEST on October 31, 2017.

The TACTI-mel Phase 1 clinical trial, being undertaken in Australia, is investigating the use of eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), the Company’s lead product candidate, in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in metastatic melanoma patients. The patients eligible to participate in the TACTI-mel Phase 1 clinical trial are those that have either had no response or a suboptimal response to KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy first-line of treatment.

In addition, Dr. Triebel will provide background information on LAG-3, IMP321, and the ongoing investigator sponsored INSIGHT clinical trial that is exploring different routes of administration of IMP321 in solid tumours.

Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit www.primabiomed.com.au.

For further information please contact:

U.S. Investors:

Jay Campbell, Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations, Prima Biomed

+1 (917) 860-9404; [email protected]

Matthew Beck, The Trout Group LLC

+1 (646) 378-2933; [email protected]

Australian Investors/Media:

Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 2 8234 0105; [email protected]