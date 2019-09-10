Dr. Gregory Jantz is proud to inform you of his new book – Healing Depression for Life

Gregory Jantz is the Founder of The Center • A Place of HOPE

Edmonds, WA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is with great honor that Dr. Gregory Jantz is announcing the release of his latest book titled, Healing Depression for Life. The book is as educational, and informative, as all his other books.

In this book, he dwells on the whole-person approach to depression treatment that has made his treatment center – The Center A Place of HOPE – a huge success. Some of the things he focuses on include the different causes of depression. From this book, you will learn that depression has chemical, emotional, relational, intellectual, physical and even spiritual causes. You will also learn that depression is not the same in every patient, a factor that is key to healing. You will also discover the different techniques you can use to live a happy and content life. For instance, you will learn about Dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is responsible for feelings of pleasure and accomplishment, and how to naturally trigger its release, for a happier life.

What’s even more interesting about this book is that, he also uses his own experiences to make everything more relatable. For instance, he reflects on his life in the 1980s, when he started The Center A Place of Hope. He recalls how pushing himself too hard at work led him down a dark path. He gained weight, and his spirituality began to suffer as well. It is only the intervention of family and close friends that saved him from losing it. This episode got him even more sold on the idea of whole person treatment that he uses at The Center.

Over the years, Dr. Jantz has become an authority in treating depression, and commands global respect on this issue. His facility, The Center A Place of HOPE, is ranked among the 10 best facilities for treating depression in the U.S. As such, everything he touches on in this book has been tested and proven to work, and can be of great help to someone dealing with depression.

The book will be launched on September 10th 2019, and will be available in hardcover and as an e-book. You can pre-order today at a discounted price of $19.99, and save 20%. To order, visit>> https://bit.ly/2LDfyJG

