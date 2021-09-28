Dr. James Lynch of Spine Nevada Performs the 100th Procedure Using the Pioneering Augmedics xvision Spine System

Fourteen months after performing the world’s first augmented reality procedure at a community hospital, Spine Nevada’s Dr. Lynch is the world’s first to perform 100 spine procedures of its kind

RENO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spine Nevada is proud to announce that Dr. James Lynch has completed the 100th Augmedics xvision case at Renown Regional Medical Center. Dr. Lynch performed the first xvision case in June 2020 and celebrated the milestone on Sept. 23. The 100th case took place during an L3-L4 lateral fusion with percutaneous pedicle screws from SeaSpine. Dr. Lynch is the most experienced surgeon using Augmedics xvision in the world. The xvision Spine System is the first Augmented Reality guidance system used in surgery and is currently approved for use in open and minimally invasive spine implant procedures.

“The growing Northern Nevada community has access to cutting-edge technology close to home,” said Dr. James Lynch, a board-certified neurosurgeon with multiple fellowships in spine. “Augmedics xvision offers a higher degree of accuracy in placing minimally invasive surgical instrumentation. We are proud to offer our patients the latest surgical options, allowing them to get back to their everyday lives as quickly as possible.”

Like a real-time GPS, this “see-through” surgery lets surgeons know precisely where to place implants in a patient’s unique anatomy and brings a new standard of customization and care to the operating room. In addition, the xvision Spine System is different from other image guidance systems, as it allows surgeons to maintain their focus directly on the patient rather than on a distant screen displaying the patient’s anatomy. Because of rapid registration capabilities, time-consuming pre-operative surgical planning may be bypassed as patient-specific anatomy is immediately available to the surgeon and is projected in their immediate field of vision.

“We feel privileged to be working with Dr. Lynch. He’s been committed to using our technology on fusion cases and has provided invaluable feedback on xvision. We look forward to his next 100 cases and beyond,” remarks Tim Murawski, Augmedics Chief Commercial Officer.

The xvision Spine System consists of a transparent near-eye-display headset and all elements of a traditional navigation system. It accurately determines the position of surgical tools in real time and superimposes them on the patient’s CT data. The navigation data is then projected onto the surgeon’s retina using the headset, allowing them to look at both the patient and the navigation data simultaneously. The xvision Spine System is designed to revolutionize how surgery is done by giving the surgeon better control and visualization, leading to easier, faster, and safer surgeries.

About Augmedics

Augmedics (Chicago, Illinois) is an augmented reality surgical image guidance pioneer that aims to improve healthcare by augmenting surgery with cutting-edge technologies that solve unmet clinical needs and instill technological confidence in the surgical workflow. Its FDA-cleared revolutionary xvision Spine System, the first augmented reality guidance system for surgery, allows surgeons to “see” the patient’s anatomy through skin and tissue as if they have “x-ray vision” and to accurately navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures. For more information, visit www.augmedics.com.

About Spine Nevada

Spine Nevada is a regional center of excellence, offering a comprehensive approach to spine and musculoskeletal care. The centers include fellowship-trained neurological surgeons, spine specialists board-certified in physical medicine and radiology, specialty-trained physical therapists, physical therapy clinics, and InMotion Diagnostics. Founded by Dr. Lynch in 2004, Spine Nevada demonstrates innovation in non-surgical and surgical spine care and then documents its superior care with clinical outcomes. The center’s mission is to help patients return to active lives through compassionate, evidence-based spine and musculoskeletal care, including non-surgical treatment options and the most technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques. Spine Nevada recently partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and outcomes management and value-based care solutions. For more information, visit SpineNevada.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

