HOWELL N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. James Morales, esteemed advocate for education and sports, is proud to announce the launch of the Dr. James Morales Scholarship for Student-Athletes. This one-time award of $1,000 is designed to recognize and support exceptional student-athletes who exhibit outstanding academic performance, dedication to their chosen sport, and active involvement in their communities.

Holistic Development Through Education and Athletics

Founded by Dr. James Morales, the scholarship program is rooted in the belief that the seamless integration of academics and athletics contributes to the holistic development of individuals. Dr. Morales, a passionate advocate for the empowerment of student-athletes, is committed to providing opportunities that help them excel both on the field and in the classroom.

Scholarly Criteria and Application Process

To be eligible for the Dr. James Morales Scholarship, candidates must be current student-athletes enrolled in high school or college/university. Successful applicants will demonstrate exceptional talent, dedication, and commitment in their chosen sport, coupled with outstanding academic performance. Actively participating in community leadership or volunteer work is also a criterion for consideration.

Applicants are required to submit the following documents via email to [email protected]:

Transcripts and academic records.

Personal statement highlighting achievements, goals, and how the scholarship will support their academic and athletic journey.

Two letters of recommendation from teachers, coaches, or community leaders who can attest to the character, abilities, and commitment of the applicant.

Essay Prompt: Innovation in Healthcare

In addition to the standard application, candidates are tasked with addressing a significant challenge currently faced by the healthcare industry and proposing an innovative solution to effectively address it. This essay component adds a layer of intellectual engagement to the application process, aligning with Dr. James Morales’ commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals.

Application Deadline and Winner Announcement

The deadline for scholarship applications is September 15, 2023. The winner, carefully selected based on merit, will be announced on October 15, 2024. Dr. James Morales invites all qualified candidates to submit their documents promptly to [email protected].

Dr. James Morales: A Visionary Philanthropist

Dr. James Morales’ dedication to the betterment of society is evident through this scholarship program. A visionary philanthropist, Dr. Morales believes in providing equal opportunities for talented individuals to pursue their dreams. His commitment to the scholarship’s success is reflected in his hands-on involvement and unwavering support for student-athletes.

Connect with Dr. James Morales Scholarship

For further information or inquiries, please contact the scholarship program at [email protected]. Dr. James Morales and his team are eager to assist and support all candidates on their journey to success.

To learn more about the Dr. James Morales Scholarship for Student-Athletes and to access the application portal, visit https://drjamesmoralesscholarship.com/.

About Dr. James Morales

Dr. James Morales is a renowned advocate for education and sports, committed to empowering individuals through opportunities that foster academic and athletic excellence. His philanthropic endeavors, including the Dr. James Morales Scholarship for Student-Athletes, exemplify his dedication to creating positive and lasting impacts on the lives of aspiring student-athletes.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. James Morales Organization: Dr. James Morales Scholarship Website: https://drjamesmoralesscholarship.com/ Email: [email protected]