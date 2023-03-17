GREENWICH, Conn., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new scholarship to support future medical doctors has been announced by Dr. Jasdeep Sidana, a medical doctor and entrepreneur. The Dr. Jasdeep Sidana Scholarship for Future Doctors is designed to offer financial assistance to students seeking careers in medicine and reduce the financial burden of medical school, allowing them to focus on their education and future careers.

Dr. Sidana’s commitment to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals is evident in his decision to launch this scholarship program. With his years of experience as a successful medical professional and entrepreneur, Dr. Sidana understands the challenges faced by medical students. He hopes that by providing this scholarship opportunity he can encourage students to follow their dreams without letting financial concerns get in the way of achieving their goals.

The Dr. Jasdeep Sidana Scholarship for Future Doctors will award $1,000 to the winner of an essay contest. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are planning to pursue a degree in medicine. To apply, eligible applicants must submit an essay of no more than 1,000 words describing why they wish to pursue a career in medicine and how they plan to make an impact through it. Additionally, applicants must provide documentation that demonstrates their need for financial support throughout their academic career.

The selection committee will review applications based on the quality of the essay, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, essay quality, and financial need documentation. The submission deadline is September 15th, and the winner will be announced on October 15th.

“My hope is that this scholarship will help young people achieve success within their chosen profession while freeing them from some of the financial burdens associated with obtaining higher education,” said Dr. Sidana when asked about his motivation behind creating this scholarship program. “I know how hard it can be just starting out so I wanted to do something meaningful that could make a real difference in someone’s life.”

For more information regarding eligibility requirements as well as application instructions please visit the official Dr. Jasdeep Sidana Scholarship website. You may also contact us via email at apply@drjasdeepsidanascholarship.com if you have any questions regarding our program or would like more information about how you can help support our mission.

About Dr. Jasdeep Sidana: Dr. Sidana is a seasoned healthcare industry professional with a unique blend of medical and business expertise. He is deeply passionate about improving the field of healthcare and has made a lasting impact through his work. Dr. Sidana earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (M.B.B.S.) from Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, India. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at New York Medical College in Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center in Bronx, New York, and later went on to complete a Fellowship in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine at New York Medical College in Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York.

