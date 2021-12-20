Dr. Jessica Hopfield Appointed to Berkeley Lights Board of Directors

Addition of Experienced Independent Director with Accomplished Business Record Underscores Berkeley Lights Board of Directors’ Commitment to Delivering Value for Shareholders

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced the appointment of Jessica Hopfield, Ph.D. to the Berkeley Lights’ Board of Directors as an independent director, effective December 15, 2021.

“Dr. Hopfield is a respected and accomplished industry veteran, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our Board,” said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. “With more than two decades of medical device, biotech and pharmaceutical experience, Dr. Hopfield brings to Berkeley Lights valuable strategic insight and a strong focus on performance to drive our unrivaled ability to understand cell biology in important fields such as cell therapy, antibody discovery, synthetic biology, and more. We are confident that her passion for working with companies to bring innovative technologies to market will make her a true asset to the Board, the Company and our shareholders.”

“I am honored to join the Berkeley Lights Board at this exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Dr. Hopfield. “The Berkeley Lights platform is compelling and broadly applicable in a variety of end markets. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team to help guide the Company’s strategy and growth and deliver long-term value for its shareholders.”

About Jessica Hopfield

Dr. Hopfield currently serves as the president of J Hopfield Consulting, where since 2010 she has been advising technology firms that are working to commercialize their intellectual property and drive growth. From 1995 to 2009, Dr. Hopfield was a Partner of McKinsey & Company in its global pharmaceuticals and medical devices practice, where she served clients across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer industries. She also previously held management positions at Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. in clinical development, outcomes research, and marketing. Dr. Hopfield brings more than two decades of executive healthcare experience along with extensive public company independent director board expertise across a range of governance roles and committees. Dr. Hopfield’s strategic, financial, operational and governance experience uniquely qualify her to help oversee the Company’s ongoing execution of its strategic plan.

Dr. Hopfield earned a B.S. in Biology at Yale College, an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience/Biochemistry in laboratory from the Rockefeller University. She is currently a Board member of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI). Dr. Hopfield’s experience includes prior public company board service as a director of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS). She also has served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Joslin Diabetes Center.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward Looking Statement

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Berkeley Lights platform and the company’s execution on its growth strategy and expansion into additional markets, see the statements in the “Risk Factors” sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

