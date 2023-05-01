NEW MILFORD, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dr. John Strobeck Scholarship for Future Doctors is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship program. The scholarship is a one-time award of $2,000, and the deadline to apply is December 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.

To apply for the Dr. John Strobeck Scholarship for Future Doctors, applicants must be currently enrolled or accepted to a Medical School in the United States on the road to becoming a medical doctor. The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay competition. One winner will be selected based on a creative essay of under 1000 words answering the following prompt:

“Describe a healthcare issue in the world that needs drastic improvement and how a new approach to medical care or technology would make that issue better.”

Applicants should demonstrate their passion for healthcare and their innovative approach to addressing healthcare challenges in their essay. The winning essay will be chosen based on its creativity, originality, and feasibility of the proposed idea or technology.

Dr. John Strobeck, an accomplished cardiologist, is the founder and Medical Director of the Heart-Lung Center formerly in Hawthorne, NJ. He has held significant leadership positions at well-respected medical institutions, including the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and The Valley Hospital, where he previously served as Chief of Cardiology and Director of the Heart Failure Program.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Strobeck has been recognized for his contributions to the field of cardiology. He was a Predoctoral Research Fellow at the National Institutes of Health, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and Assistant Professor of Medicine/Cardiology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Strobeck is passionate about providing excellent patient care, education, and empowerment.

“I am thrilled to offer this scholarship to future doctors who share my passion for healthcare and innovation,” said Dr. Strobeck. “I believe that the next generation of medical professionals will bring about transformative change to address the complex healthcare issues facing our world today.”

The Dr. John Strobeck Scholarship for Future Doctors website, https://drjohnstrobeckscholarship.com/dr-john-strobeck-scholarship/, provides complete information on eligibility criteria and how to apply.

About Dr. John Strobeck

Dr. John Strobeck, an accomplished cardiologist, was born in York, Pennsylvania, in 1946. He obtained a B.Sc. degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1968, followed by a Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati, OH, in 1972, and an M.D. from the University of Cincinnati, OH in 1974. Dr. Strobeck holds certifications from various medical boards, including the American Board of Internal Medicine, Subspecialty of Cardiovascular Diseases, and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology. He has published over 80 articles in peer reviewed publications during his career.

Dr. Strobeck founded and is the Medical Director of the Heart-Lung Center, formerly in Hawthorne, NJ. He is also a member of many distinguished medical societies, such as the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the Heart Failure Society of America, and the Society of Nuclear Medicine. Additionally, he is a medical consultant for Prevencio, Inc. in Seattle, WA, and Daxor Corp in New York, NY.

