OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Commission Enterprise is proud to announce that its President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2023.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

“The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care.”

Dr. Perlin is recognized as the 9th most influential leader for his significant achievements over the past year to advance healthcare improvement. Through his HELP agenda, The Joint Commission Enterprise has placed strategic focus on:

Since joining The Joint Commission in March 2022, Dr. Perlin has led The Joint Commission Enterprise in making significant strides to drive the value of accreditation and enhance programmatic certifications. In 2023, several major initiatives launched under Dr. Perlin’s leadership to advance quality and safety in each of his priority areas.

Healthcare equity

The Joint Commission launched its Health Care Equity Certification on July 1, 2023, to recognize hospitals that strive for excellence in their efforts to provide equitable care, treatment and services. The voluntary certification emphasizes the structures and processes needed to decrease healthcare disparities and promote equity, diversity and inclusion. It builds on The Joint Commission’s 2023 accreditation requirements that support healthcare equity. These requirements were elevated to a National Patient Safety Goal on July 1, 2023.

Environmental sustainability

In Sept. 2023, The Joint Commission announced its Sustainable Healthcare Certification for hospitals that want to accelerate their sustainable practices and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program, effective Jan. 1, 2024, provides a framework to help organizations begin, continue or expand their decarbonization efforts and to receive public recognition for their commitment and achievements in contributing to environmental sustainability.

Learning/enabling responsible AI

The Joint Commission recently introduced its Responsible Use of Health Data™ Certification, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The program provides guidance and recognizes healthcare organizations navigating the appropriate sensitivities needed to safely use data for purposes beyond clinical care, known as secondary use of data. Through the certification, The Joint Commission is taking a role in validating that robust policies and procedures are in place to help protect, govern and accountably use secondary data necessary for safety, quality and operations improvement, including the development of algorithms and AI applications.

Performance integration and improvement

To help reduce burden and provide relief to healthcare organizations and workers, The Joint Commission eliminated and consolidated 368 standards across accreditation programs under Dr. Perlin’s direction in 2023. This reduction has helped streamline requirements – making them as efficient and impactful on patient safety and quality as possible. The Joint Commission also announced its strategic affiliation with the National Quality Forum in Aug. 2023 to help accelerate improvement across the continuum-of-care and shift the focus from competing measures to advancing key outcomes. Additionally, new “directional” standards, such as those for healthcare equity, integrate organizational aspirations with Joint Commission requirements, resulting in more meaningful and durable performance improvement.

Dr. Perlin’s distinguished career spans academic, governmental and private sectors. Previously, Dr. Perlin was president, Clinical Operations and chief medical officer at HCA Healthcare, Nashville. He also served as Under Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. An elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, he serves on numerous boards and advisory panels, and maintains faculty appointments at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, and Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia.

Profiles of all the honorees appeared in the Dec. 4 issue of Modern Healthcare Magazine and are available online.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

