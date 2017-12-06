Dr. Joycelyn Elders Named SCU’s Fall 2017 Commencement Speaker

Whittier, CA, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is pleased to announce that Dr. Joycelyn Elders will be the keynote speaker at the university’s Fall 2017 Commencement. The ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Plummer Auditorium in Fullerton, California.

Dr. Elders is an exceptionally fitting choice for the university’s keynote speaker—as she personifies SCU’s pioneering spirit. As the first person in the state of Arkansas to become board certified in pediatric endocrinology, the first African American public health administrator, and the first African American to serve as surgeon general to the United States—Dr. Elders has played a significant role in changing the face of medicine. An outspoken advocate of expanded sex education, Dr. Elders, has always been ahead of her time. Although retired, she still actively champions issues such as racial equality in medicine and widening access to healthcare.

As one of the nation’s leading disruptive universities for integrative health and interprofessional education, SCU has been educating students to be caring, competent, and integrative healthcare practitioners for over 100 years. Comprised of Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, College of Eastern Medicine, College of Science and Integrative Health, and the recently-launched School of Professional Studies—SCU prepares today’s students for the healthcare system of tomorrow. The university’s vision of excellence and leadership in educating competent and caring integrative practitioners in an evidence-based and interprofessional environment is personified through scholarship, research, programs, and clinical experiences that are evidence-based and outcomes-focused.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Elders as our keynote speaker. Her unprecedented achievements, courageous spirit, and her exemplary display of excellence in action is incredibly admirable,” says SCU’s President/CEO, John Scaringe, DC, EdD. When asked about SCU’s vision of transforming healthcare, Dr. Elders remarked, “Now is the perfect time for bright, young graduates to be involved in changing and transforming healthcare. Integrative medicine is the way of the future—and I think it’s wonderful that SCU is using the most cutting-edge, scientific approaches to inform how their students treat the whole person.”

For more information on SCU’s commencement, please visit https://www.scuhs.edu/commencement/. Media interested in covering any part of the commencement ceremony should contact Sherise Bright, Executive Director for Communications and Brand Management for SCU, at 562-947-8755 ext. 533 or [email protected]

About Southern California University of Health Sciences:

Founded in 1911, Southern California University of Health Sciences is located on a 25-acre campus in Whittier, California. SCU, one of the nation’s leading universities for integrative health, recently launched the first interprofessional, integrative Masters in Physician Assistant program of its kind. SCU is comprised of Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, College of Eastern Medicine, College of Science and Integrative Health and the newly-formed School of Professional Studies. A pioneer in interprofessional, integrative health education, SCU offers full-time programs leading students to successful and significant careers in patient care. For over a century, SCU faculty has drawn upon their experience and their passion for teaching to educate practitioners who are transforming the face of healthcare around the world. For information on SCU, please visit http://www.scuhs.edu.

