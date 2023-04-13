SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dr. Julian Mitton Scholarship for Healthcare Students is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship program for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field at a university in the United States, founded by Julian Mitton, MD. The scholarship aims to support the next generation of healthcare professionals by providing financial assistance to students who demonstrate exceptional promise and commitment to improving healthcare access and delivery in rural communities.

The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000 and will be awarded based on an essay competition. Applicants must submit a creative essay of under 1000 words that answers the following question:

“Rural healthcare in the United States faces unique challenges that can impact patient outcomes. What innovative solutions do you propose to improve healthcare delivery and access in rural communities?”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a current undergraduate or graduate student pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field at a university in the United States. High school students planning to enroll in a healthcare-related degree program at a university are also eligible to apply.

The Dr. Julian Mitton Scholarship for Healthcare Students is named after Julian Mitton, MD a healthcare management consultant who has extensive experience in healthcare management and consulting. Julian grew up in a family of healthcare professionals, which sparked his interest in the field. He earned his Master’s degree in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. After completing his training, he began his career as a health educator and primary care doctor at a community health center, where he focused on educating patients on preventive care and managing chronic diseases.

Julian then transitioned into healthcare management leadership and implementation science research, working for several well respected healthcare organizations. Julian is recognized as a thought leader in the healthcare industry and has published numerous articles and white papers on healthcare leadership, management and consulting.

The scholarship website, https://drjulianmittonscholarship.com/, provides detailed information about the scholarship program, including eligibility criteria, application requirements, and the application process. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 15, 2023. The winner for the scholarship will be announced November 15, 2023.

Speaking about the scholarship, Julian Mitton, MD said, “I am excited to launch this scholarship program to support students who are committed to improving healthcare access and delivery in rural communities. I believe that healthcare is a basic human right, and it is essential that we work towards ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare, regardless of where they live. I look forward to reading the essays of the applicants and seeing the innovative solutions they propose to improve healthcare delivery and access in rural communities.”

For more information about the Dr. Julian Mitton Scholarship for Healthcare Students, please visit https://drjulianmittonscholarship.com/.

CONTACT: Contact: Name: Julian Mitton, MD Organization: Dr. Julian Mitton Scholarship Email: apply@drjulianmittonscholarship.com Website: https://drjulianmittonscholarship.com/