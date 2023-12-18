Board also announces new trustee

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) announced today the election of Dr. Khan Nedd of Grand Rapids, Mich., as its new board chair, and welcomed Denise Brooks-Williams of Detroit, Mich., as its new trustee.

Nedd, who joined the board in 2016, will serve a one-year term as chair. He succeeds Dr. Cathann A. Kress of Columbus, Ohio, whose term as chair expires this month. Brooks-Williams began her three-year term serving on the board in Oct. 2023.

“Dr. Nedd is a steadfast champion for building strong families and communities where children can thrive,” said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the Kellogg Foundation. “As board chair, Khan will not only bring passion and energy for action, but also deeply understands the systems that underly the social determinates of health that are crucial to address in this moment. We are grateful for Dr. Kress and her compassionate leadership during this unprecedented era in our foundation’s history and look forward to her ongoing contributions as a valued member of our board.”

A board-certified internist, Nedd also has broad-based medical experience as a hospitalist and infusion therapy specialist. Nedd is the chief executive officer of Answer Health, an integrated clinical network of independent physicians in West Michigan. He is also the president and medical director of Infusion Associates, an independently owned infusion center focused on keeping practitioner costs down and service levels high.

Nedd serves on several other boards of directors, including Hope Network, Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, Key Green Solutions, Hospice of Michigan and Spectrum Health Hospital. He holds his medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich.

“I’ve seen Dr. Nedd’s passion for this foundation’s work– our focus on improving the lives of children – in many of our discussions and experiences, especially in his leadership of the board development committee,” said Kress, who will remain on the board of trustees. “I’m confident that his dedication to Mr. Kellogg’s legacy will serve this organization in instrumental ways during his tenure as board chair.”

Reflecting on his new role which begins in Jan. 2024, Nedd spoke to the honor of this opportunity. “I’m honored to be stewarding Mr. Kellogg’s legacy and working with my fellow trustees to continue partnering with communities to create the conditions necessary to ensure that all children can realize their full potential.”

Brooks-Williams recently joined the foundation’s board of trustees bringing a wealth of experience in health care administration in southeastern Michigan. She is executive vice president & CEO, Care Delivery System Operations at Henry Ford Health, where she stewards market strategy and hospital operations, and provides system-wide leadership over other key areas including ambulatory operations, surgical services and emergency departments. In 2013, she joined Henry Ford as president and CEO of Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, later earning promotions to SVP and CEO of the North Market and subsequently overseeing all Markets. Previously she held leadership roles at two Michigan-based hospital systems: St. Joseph Mercy Oakland and Bronson Healthcare, after beginning her career as a management fellow at Mercy Hospital in Detroit. In addition to her extensive public service, she is actively engaged in promoting growth and diversity in the healthcare professions.

“Denise brings a myriad of public service and health care leadership experience to her role as a trustee. We are beyond thrilled to have her extensive knowledge of working in communities and her leadership focused on improving the lives of children to govern the stewardship of our resources,” said Tabron.

During the pandemic, Brooks-Williams was a member of the governor’s task force to help curb mortality rates among Black residents in Michigan. She serves on the boards for Authority Health, Detroit Institute of Arts, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc., New Detroit and the National Association of Health Service Executives. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a board member of the Institute of Diversity and a past delegate to Regional Policy Board 5 of the American Hospital Association’s Section for Health Care Systems. She is past chair of the University of Michigan Health Management and Policy Alumni Association, and a former member of the Community Impact Cabinet and the Lighthouse of Oakland County board. Brooks-Williams received both her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in health services administration from the University of Michigan.

WKKF also re-elected trustees Milton Chen of San Francisco, California; Roderick Gillum of Detroit, Michigan; and Richard Tsoumas of Battle Creek, Michigan, to new three-year terms. Other board members include: Celeste Clark of Battle Creek, Michigan; Christina Hanger of Plano, Texas; President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron of Battle Creek, Michigan; Ramón Murguía of Kansas City, Kansas; Cathann Kress of Columbus, Ohio; and Nedd as the new board chair.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.

