Lakeland, FL, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdventHealth Cancer Institute proudly unveiled findings that mark a significant milestone in the cancer research field. Meanwhile, Lakeland Regional Health takes great pride in their resident physician who played a pivotal role in the research.

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder , a Resident Physician at Lakeland Regional Health in Florida, and Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad , who is the Director of Clinical Research at the Gynecologic Oncology Department at AdventHealth Cancer Institute, collaborated to shed light on the emerging role of biosimilars in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer . The publication of their research in ScienceDirect, a prestigious journal published by Elsevier, focuses on the efficacy and safety of biosimilars, specifically in relation to trastuzumab, the first oncogene-targeted therapeutic agent for solid tumors.

The number of breast cancer cases, particularly among females, has sharply increased worldwide. HER2-positive breast cancer, characterized by the overexpression of the human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 protein, is known to be more aggressive than typical breast cancer. Trastuzumab, marketed under the brand name Herceptin, has revolutionized the treatment landscape for this specific type of breast cancer.

However, the high cost associated with trastuzumab has posed a significant barrier to patients in need, an issue that biosimilars may address. Biosimilars are medications that closely resemble biologics in terms of safety and efficacy, providing a more affordable alternative without compromising on quality.

Dr. Sarder and Dr. Ahmad’s research highlights the potential of biosimilars to alleviate the financial burden faced by cancer patients. By offering a cost-effective option, biosimilars have the power to improve patient outcomes and enhance accessibility to life-saving treatments.

The significance of their research is further underscored by its publication in international journals, showcasing the importance of these findings in the medical community. Dr. Sarder, a respected MD, and Dr. Ahmad, a distinguished professor, have dedicated their expertise to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care.

“We congratulate Dr. Sarder and the other researchers for their publication, and we express our gratitude for their invaluable contributions to medical research,” says Dr. Luis Daniel Lugo, MD , Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Lakeland Regional Health. “Dr. Lyudmila Sarder is one of our founding Resident Physicians in LRH’s internal medicine residency program. We take pride in her exceptional contributions. Her dedication to combating the financial barriers associated with cancer treatment is commendable and offers hope to patients and their families.”

At Lakeland Regional Health’s graduate medical education program , Dr. Lyudmila Sarder works alongside other Resident Physicians in an environment that prioritizes medical research, advancements, and superior care for the community. Dr. Sarder’s research continues the spirit of the teaching hospital, whose highly regarded staff is committed to making a difference in the local healthcare landscape by providing more accessible, innovative treatments and services to the growing population. They are especially dedicated to finding breakthroughs for potentially fatal diseases.

“The emergence of biosimilars as a viable alternative to biologic drugs marks a significant milestone in the field of oncology,” says Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad, PhD, FAACC, FABAP , who is also Professor of Medical Education at University of Central Florida College of Medicine and Professor of Clinical Sciences at Florida State University College of Medicine. “With continued research and advancements, we can envision a future where life-saving treatments are accessible to all patients, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder, MD , hopes that the study will lead to better outcomes for patients battling metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. “Our ultimate goal is that it paves the way for a more equitable healthcare system, where cost-effective treatments can be made available to those who need them the most,” she says.

To learn more about the emerging role of biosimilars in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, please read “ Emerging Role of Biosimilars: Focus on Trastuzumab and Metastatic Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Positive Breast Cancer”

