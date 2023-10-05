WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Convida Wireless LLC (Convida), a pioneer in research and innovation for Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services formed in 2012 as a joint venture between Sony and InterDigital, today announced that Dr. Matteo Sabattini has joined the company as Convida’s President and Chief Licensing Officer.

Dr. Matteo Sabattini is an experienced licensing executive and thought leader in IP. He has years of expertise in technology licensing and IP strategy, and his background blends business, policy and technical skills. Dr. Sabattini has published extensively and regularly speaks at industry events on IP matters. Before joining Convida, Dr. Sabattini was most recently the Director of IP Policy at Ericsson, and prior to that he held senior positions with the Sisvel Group, InterDigital, and other leading IP organizations. Dr. Sabattini also currently serves as a board member of the Licensing Executives Society International (LESI).

Dr. Sabattini added: “I am thrilled to join Convida. I very much look forward to leading the company into the next phase, to furthering its technology leadership, and to driving licensing strategy. Convida’s team has created groundbreaking technology for IoT and cloud services and will continue to help develop a fully connected world.”

Dr. Sabattini holds an MBA from the George Washington University (GWU), a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and a Laurea Magistrale also in electrical engineering from the University of Bologna.

About Convida

Convida’s mission is to lead society into a future where everyone and everything, in every home, business and industry, is connected. Convida focuses on the future of communication, through significant R&D investments and the best technologies, to bring connectivity everywhere. It helps develop a fully connected world, where people and machines communicate seamlessly to shape the future. Convida’s innovative technologies enable service layer network functionalities that allow app developers, cloud/edge service platforms, and telco providers to securely interact, exchange, and federate data across a variety of connected devices more autonomously.

Founded in 2012 as a joint venture between InterDigital and Sony, Convida combined InterDigital’s advanced IoT research capabilities with Sony’s consumer electronics expertise for the purpose of driving new research in IoT communications and other connectivity areas. Substantial financial resources and 400,000+ hours in R&D spanning across 10 years have been invested in technology development to date, and Convida today continues innovating to build the technologies of our future connected world.

