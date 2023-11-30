CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chirofit Wellness Center is proud to announce that Dr. Mo, an esteemed chiropractor with over 15 years of dedicated service to the Cedar Park community, was officially recognized as the “Best of the Best” in patient care by the Hill Country News for 6 consecutive years. He has also been recognized as the “Best Chiropractor in Central Texas” and “Young Chiropractor of the Year” by the Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA). This prestigious accolade underscores Dr. Mo’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of his patients and his tireless dedication to the field of chiropractic care .

Dr. Mo’s exceptional journey to becoming Cedar Park’s trusted choice for chiropractic care is marked by numerous achievements and accolades that highlight his commitment to the community. He has not only provided top-notch chiropractic care but has actively contributed to the betterment of Cedar Park and the surrounding areas.

As an influential leader in the chiropractic community, Dr. Mo was elected by the TCA Chiropractors of Central TX as the District 8 President in 2012, a position that speaks volumes about his dedication to advancing the chiropractic profession. Due to his great leadership, he was elected as an Executive Officer with the TCA in 2017. He continued to grow in that role, leading the profession as the President of the TCA from 2020-2021. Dr. Mo still sits as an active member of the TCA helping to protect, preserve and promote chiropractic care in the state of Texas. For his work, he was awarded the “Chiropractic Advocate” award by the TCA in 2023. He also played a vital role in the local business community by serving as a Cedar Park Chamber Board Member and contributing his expertise to the Cedar Park Comprehensive Plan Committee.

In recognition of his remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to Cedar Park’s economic growth, Dr. Mo was honored with the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” award by the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce. This award underlines his significant contributions to the local business landscape and reflects his dedication to the growth of the Cedar Park community.

Furthermore, Dr. Mo’s commitment to community welfare extends beyond the chiropractic clinic. He was honored by the Cedar Park Police Department for his exceptional leadership and unwavering support for local police officers and first responders. His tireless efforts to help law enforcement and his community demonstrate his outstanding character and commitment to making Cedar Park a safer and better place for all.

Chirofit Wellness Center has become synonymous with Dr. Mo’s commitment to excellence and community service. With a strong foundation built on trust, integrity, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those he serves, Dr. Mo stands as the go-to choice for chiropractic care in Cedar Park, TX.

“Chirofit doesn’t just work to reduce your pain and injuries,” says Dr. Mo. “After we have managed your pain, we work with you to strengthen weak points to prevent future injuries. At Chirofit, you will work with a team of amazing, award-winning professionals that are each an expert in their own field. Our experts will work as a team to get patients the best results possible.”

Patients seeking exceptional chiropractic care and a dedicated professional who embodies the highest standards of patient service can turn to Dr. Mo at Chirofit Wellness Center with confidence. His accolades, achievements, reviews and unwavering commitment to his patients and the Cedar Park community make him the top choice for those in search of chiropractic care.

For more information on Chirofit Wellness Center and Dr. Mo’s chiropractic services, please visit http://chirofitwellnesscenter.com/ .