Dr. Nishant Rao Says Medically-Supervised Diets are More Successful than Mediterranean, Paleo and Atkins

Detroit, MI, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mediterranean, Atkins and Paleo Diets all have a few key items in common: they all eliminate processed carbohydrates according to Diet Doc’s medical director, Dr. Nishant Rao. Excess carbohydrates in the diet are one of today’s key contributors to weight gain, increased inflammation, blood sugar spikes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic pain and degenerative diseases that have all become so common amongst the population. “Processed carbs such as those found in white bread, pasta, ice cream, and more can have a dramatic impact on our blood sugar and therefore the primary energy balancing hormone, insulin. Hence, eliminating processed carbs has to the be primary omission from any successful diet, and as such, Diet Doc’s doctor-supervised diet plans recommend the same,” states Dr. Rao. The Atkins diet fully eliminates carbs, while the Paleo generally does as well. The Mediterranean Diet minimizes carbohydrate intake and is considered to be one of the best options for heart health.

Though these popular diets often trigger weight loss and improve health overall, Dr. Rao has concerns with regards to the fat intake from each of these diets seeing as how these limits are fairly unrestricted. “The Atkins Diet is primarily getting all energy from fat. The Paleo is moderate and the Mediterranean is low to moderate.” The types of fats are also all emphasized as being non-hydrogenated and unprocessed as well, however the Atkins and Paleo Diet fats tend to be animal based, while on the Mediterranean they tend to be balanced, leaning to plant based. So, while there are some commonalities between these diets, Dr. Rao recommends that instead of narrowing the scope to either a historic regional diet (Mediterranean), a very historic poorly understood diet (paleo) or an extreme weight loss diet (Atkins), “Try a medically-supervised option like Diet Doc, which uses the science behind the successes of these three and builds programs without stubborn dogma,” Dr. Rao says.

Diet Doc programs are based around you, the individual. Rather than opting for a cookie-cutter diet, allow Diet Doc to get to the bottom of your weight loss struggles by assessing your unique body composition, as well as the psychological barriers preventing you from achieving long-lasting weight maintenance success. New Diet Doc patients and for all can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

