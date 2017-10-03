Dr. Nishant Rao Says that When it Comes to Weight Loss, Apple Cider Vinegar May not be a Sure Thing

Greenwood, MS, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apple cider vinegar has been touted as a natural supplement that successfully treats and cures many ailments. Made from fermented apple juice, bacteria converts the alcohol into acetic acid or vinegar. Given the fact that apple cider vinegar is considered a natural or home remedy, there exists mainly anecdotal evidence to support its claims. Scientific research is lacking since the FDA does not recognize apple cider vinegar as a health supplement. However, many people do believe that their apple cider vinegar intake has led to lowered blood pressure, improved heath health, lowered blood sugar and weight loss. Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc Medical Weight loss and his team, believes the hype surrounding apple cider vinegar for weight loss may be overblown.

“Apple cider vinegar has many non-scientific benefits associated with it, among the most dangerous is weight loss,” states Dr. Rao. He continues, “There is a misconception that the vinegar causes fat loss, but there are no scientific mechanisms for this. Rebound weight gain is very likely as well.” Diet Doc recommends that if you’re using apple cider vinegar to lose weight, keep in mind that acidic diets can result in tooth decay, calcium depletion and exacerbation of gastrointestinal conditions such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). To avoid any potential risks or contraindications, Dr. Rao says that seeking medically supervised weight loss is going to be the safest and surest bet. Diet Doc’s individualized consultations allow all clients to speak with certified nutritionists who can develop affordable, customized diet plans for quick, no-risk weight loss.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

