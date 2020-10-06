Breaking News
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series to discuss Project Finance and Gevo’s Growth Strategy on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on October 8, 2020, utilizing the same registration link.

Registration Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383270&tp_key=94c73bb980

About Gevo
Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com.

Investor and Media Contact
[email protected]   
+1 720-647-9605

