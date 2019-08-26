Dr. Patrick Gruber to Present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Conference in New York

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today its participation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference. Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:35am (EDT) in the Stanford room of the Lotte New York Palace hotel. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of www.gevo.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation “low-carbon” fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo’s technology, Gevo can also serve markets for the production of chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com