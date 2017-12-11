Dr. Paul Dunn Receives Career Achievement Award

Breaking News
LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OpSec Security is delighted to announce that one of its employees has received a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the hologram industry.

OpSec’s Director of Optical Technology, Dr. Paul Dunn earned the prestigious ‘Brian Monaghan Award for Business Innovation’ at the annual International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) awards ceremony. The award is bestowed to an individual judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the development of the hologram industry.

Commenting on the award, OpSec Security CEO, Rich Cremona said: “For decades, Paul has combined superb technical innovation with excellent commercial acumen. The optical security features that Paul and his team continue to develop successfully protect billions of products and documents from counterfeiting worldwide. We are thrilled to see Paul awarded this prestigious, well-deserved accolade.”

Paul joined OpSec Security, then Applied Holographics, in 1988, where he and his team continually develop security features to authenticate and protect items including the British passport, global banknotes, credit cards, replacement car parts and luxury consumer goods.

Ian Lancaster, general secretary of the IHMA from 1994 until 2015, commented on his time working alongside Paul:  “Paul was unique in being able to take fundamental science and laser holography and put it to practical effect to produce stunning and challenging holograms.”

About OpSec Security  

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn.

