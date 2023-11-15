ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter Staats will host an analyst day entitled “Accessing the Power of Vagus Nerve Stimulation with gammaCore™” on November 21, 2023 at 1:30pm EST. The webinar will cover the nVNS mechanism of action and potential pipeline of indications using the company’s proprietary nVNS technology platform that is embodied in its gammaCore product.

Analyst Day: “Accessing the Power of Vagus Nerve Stimulation with gammaCore™”

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 1:30pm – 2:30pm EST

Registration: https://electrocore.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wcHtB4caT–D58SYPiyryw

Participants interested in listening to the webinar can register by clicking here. Following the live presentation, a playback of the webinar will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its nVNS technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about expectations for revenue for 2023 and beyond, electroCore’s business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; business prospects around its Truvaga wellness and TAC-STIM human performance offerings and other new products and markets, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, TAC-STIM™, and Truvaga™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

