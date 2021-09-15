Dr. Saeed Khan, Former Commissioner of the Jupiter Inlet Colony, on the Increased Popularity of the Town

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Jupiter, Fl., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Saeed Khan has been a doctor of Internal Medicine, serving underserved communities for over 30 years. Dr. Khan went past his profession to help build his community further by becoming a Commissioner for Jupiter Inlet Colony.

Jupiter Inlet Colony is a small town, with about 400+ people. Even though not every house is on the beach, there are two paths you can easily walk on leading to the Ocean no matter which house you live in. Gaining increasing popularity in recent years, the town commission -which Dr. Khan was part of – has helped make the town one of the most desirable places to live in Palm Beach County. The commissioners and mayor have completed major capital projects like the undergrounding of utilities, water projects, and new road installations.

During his time on the board, Dr. Khan assisted in numerous projects to benefit the city. He instituted project management tools for all future expenditures to include direct and indirect expenses associated with any proposal, reviewed employee benefit packages allowing them to save money while providing the same or better benefits, and countless other projects to improve the quality of life for the residents of Jupiter Inlet County.

 Dr. Khan is proud that he was able to serve as a commissioner and still works for the community by continuing his medical practice. He’s availble to speak with press on the recent popularity of the town of Jupiter. 

For more information on Dr. Saeed Khan and his experience, please visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/saeed-khan-32752996.

 

 

 

