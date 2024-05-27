Now Accepting New Patients for Faster Appointments

St. George, UT, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Utah Gastroenterology welcomes the addition of Dr. Scott Diamond, a board certified professional who treats all gastrointestinal diseases, including Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), GERD, liver disease and colon cancer.

Dr. Diamond is board certified in Internal Medicine, received his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University, and his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at University of Louisville Hospital and his fellowship at Valley Hospital Medical Center.

“Gastroenterology, the best field in medicine, appeals to me because I get to develop longitudinal relationships with patients coupled with interventional and diagnostic procedures,” Dr. Diamond says. “In our field, we provide services that drastically improve someone’s quality of life and can actually prevent serious disease with the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments.”

Utah Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Diamond will work to provide the best patient care for St. George residents.

Utah Gastro is at 368 E. Riverside Dr., Suite A, St. George, UT , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 435-673-1149 or visit utahgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Diamond contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

[email protected]

