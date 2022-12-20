Entrepreneurs Dr. Scott and Jill Kelley and Harvard University’s Biotechnology Club have brilliantly combined forces to develop an innovative surgical solution to protect millions of patients from leaks after surgery: A “medical-grade” biodegradable stent placed at the time of surgery that slowly dissolves over time.

Entrepreneurs Dr. Scott and Jill Kelley and Harvard University’s Biotechnology Club have brilliantly combined forces to develop an innovative surgical solution to protect millions of patients from leaks after surgery: A “medical-grade” biodegradable stent placed at the time of surgery that slowly dissolves over time.

Dr. Scott Kelley with NFL Star Jameis Winston, after launch of Dr. Kelley’s FREE COVID-19 Information Hotline to provide accessible medical support during the pandemic | TAMPA, Florida

TAMPA, Florida – Dr. Scott and Jill Kelley, co-founders of SafeGuard Surgical have unveiled LeakGuardTM Biodegradable Stent, a critical advancement to prevent surgical leaks that are responsible for a significant number of deaths and an enormous financial burden on the healthcare system. This proprietary technology is a biodegradable device designed to provide a barrier to protect patients from leaks, improve quality of life, shorten post-operative recovery time, and curb healthcare costs. They have proudly partnered with the Harvard Biotechnology Club to help bring this life-saving device to market.

There are millions of surgical resections performed in the U.S. annually where the diseased portion of the colon is removed and the two new ends are joined together to form an “anastomosis”. The most severe complication encountered with colorectal surgery is leakage at the newly-formed anastomosis. This leak can lead to extended hospitalization, peritonitis, sepsis, and death. Leakage occurs in 6-30% of surgeries with a mortality rate ranging from 10-40%. Increased costs can surpass $50,000 per patient. The traditional approach to avoiding a colon leak is for the surgeon to place a temporary ostomy bag attached to the skin. Not only does this place a significant social and psychological burden upon the patient, but it is also a source of many complications that require another operation to reverse its effects, creating a great expense to the patient and the healthcare system as a whole.

“There is a significant clinical and economic need for a truly disruptive product like LeakGuardTM to reduce the devastating effects of surgical leaks. LeakGuardTM will become a game-changer in the healthcare world by saving millions of lives and billions of dollars,” says Dr. Scott Kelley, CEO of SafeGuard Surgical.

LeakGuardTM is an innovative solution designed to protect patients from leaks ensuring quick recovery and better quality of life. The device is constructed from environmentally friendly biodegradable materials with a proprietary design developed by Dr. Kelley to safely protect against leaks during the critical healing phase before slowly dissolving without a second operation or the increased costs incurred with removing the device.

About Dr. Scott Kelley

Dr. Scott Kelley, CEO of SafeGuard Surgical and inventor of the LeakGuardTM Biodegradable Stent, is a renowned cancer surgeon with almost 30 years of experience. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Columbia University Medical School, Dr. Kelley completed his general surgery residency at the University of Pennsylvania and his surgical oncology fellowship at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Dr. Kelley is an advanced gastrointestinal surgeon specializing in minimally invasive and robotic surgery to treat conditions of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, pancreas, and liver. He has published extensively in clinical and scientific journals.

Dr. Scott & Jill Kelley in their Florida home. Dr. Scott Kelley continuously offers medical outreach to underserved communities, as Jill Kelley advances emerging technology and global markets in foreign diplomacy | TAMPA, Florida

About Jill Kelley

As President of Military Diplomacy Strategies LLC, Jill Kelley holds a wealth of experience advising embassies and multinational companies to advance their economic and diplomatic goals. As a lifelong proponent of STEM-related projects, she has made tremendous strides across a variety of industries, and was recognized as “one of the most globally instrumental Arab-American women”. Her leadership role in SafeGuard Surgical is driven by a deep passion for healthcare innovation that LeakGuardTM will provide for millions of patients around the world.

