Dr. Simon Set to Appear in “Charming the Hearts of Men” and “You Can’t Take My Daughter”

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Jared Simon of Century Center Chiropractic in Atlanta is a multi-talented chiropractor. Not only does he provide pain relief through personalized treatment programs for his patients, but he is also an accomplished actor. Dr. Simon has appeared in numerous productions including “Sleepy Hollow”, “Love Is”, and “Brockmire”. 2020 is set to be a big year for the Chiropractor/Actor. Early on in the new year, he will appear in “You Can’t Take My Daughter” as the main character’s lawyer. Dr. Simon will also appear in the romantic independent film “Charming the Hearts of Men” as a New York Times Reporter in September of 2020.

His silver screen debut: “You Can’t Take My Daughter” is a lifetime movie that revolves around a joint custody conflict between a woman and the man who sexually assaulted her six years after the birth of the child. In this movie, Dr. Simon will play the woman’s lawyer and the majority of the conflict will revolve around the court case over joint custody for the child. The movie stars Kristie Alley and Lyndsy Fonseca, and Dr. Simon is thrilled to work alongside them!

The film: “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a fictional account that is inspired by true events that changed the world for women in America. It will examine the ways in which discrimination affected the lives of white women and black men, and how the legislation that was created served as the foundation for the current Times Up movement. Emmy-winning Kelsey Grammar and Anna Friel star in the film, and the plot revolves around Grammar helping Grace fight the oppression of women on a societal level after the sudden death of her father.

Dr. Simon is eager to perform in “Charming the Hearts of Men” and has stated “This is an exciting opportunity for me to demonstrate my acting prowess. The film has a great message about overcoming systemic oppression and antagonism that I believe will resonate with audiences.” Dr. Simon has been working to have it all, a successful chiropractic business where he can help relieve pain and a prominent acting career where he can showcase his depth and inspire a reaction from audiences. His theatrical reel can be found on his website, as well as information regarding his chiropractic business and health philosophy.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Simon at Century Center Chiropractic call 404-634-1669. He provides the highest quality chiropractic care possible.

