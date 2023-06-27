SriniVas R. Sadda, MD SriniVas R. Sadda, MD, is the Director, Artificial Intelligence & Imaging Research, Doheny Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA), David Geffen School of Medicine.

PASADENA, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions, announced that SriniVas R. Sadda, MD, was named President Elect of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) during its 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. This recognition is a testament to Dr. Sadda’s leadership in his field, and contributions toward vision research.

Dr. Sadda has been a member of ARVO for a number of years, and served on the Board of Trustees for the past three years. In his role as President Elect, Dr. Sadda will continue to serve on the board as well as begin planning for his term as President, which will kick off next May at the conclusion of ARVO’s 2024 Annual Meeting.

“We are eager to see Dr. Sadda step into his new role of ARVO President Elect, as he has already proven to be an integral member of our board over the last few years,” said J. Mark Petrash, PhD, executive vice president of ARVO. “His tremendous professional accomplishments in this field make him more than qualified for this position, and we are eager to see the impact of his leadership.”

Dr. Sadda is the Director of Artificial Intelligence & Imaging Research at Doheny Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine. His major research interests include automated retinal image analysis, retinal substructure assessment, advanced retinal imaging technologies, and vision restoration approaches. His research has been consistently funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), multiple private organizations and industry, and he is considered an internationally-recognized expert on the retina.

“ARVO is a tremendously important organization to help further vision research and our understanding of the eye, with nearly 10,000 ARVO members worldwide actively working to understand, prevent and treat ocular diseases,” said Dr. Sadda. “Being selected to serve as President Elect, and ultimately President in another year, is a tremendous honor and career highlight. I look forward to contributing even further to ARVO and advancing the possibilities for vision research.”

“This recognition for Dr. Sadda proves what many of us in the field already knew: that he is one of the most important retinal experts in the world,” said Alfredo A. Sadun, MD, PhD, Flora Thornton Endowed Chair of Vision Research and Vice Chair and Professor of Ophthalmology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “I am confident he will bring great contributions to ARVO in his new role.”

