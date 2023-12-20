RYE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The esteemed Dr. Stephen Carolan proudly announces the inauguration of the Dr. Stephen Carolan Scholarship for Medical Students, a prestigious opportunity designed to propel the aspirations of budding medical professionals committed to Obstetrics and Gynecology, laparoscopic and robotic surgery, or women’s health. Under the stewardship of Dr. Stephen Carolan, MD FACOG, this scholarship stands as a beacon of support and recognition for the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Inspired by Dr. Carolan’s extraordinary journey, the scholarship aims to honor his legacy while fostering the development of dedicated individuals devoted to advancing healthcare, particularly in the realms of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Stephen Carolan’s lifelong dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to women’s health serve as the guiding principles behind this esteemed scholarship.

The Dr. Stephen Carolan Scholarship for Medical Students, available through the website https://drstephencarolanscholarship.com, welcomes applicants who embody academic dedication, passion for healthcare, academic excellence, and a compelling vision for impacting the future of healthcare, specifically emphasizing women’s health. The scholarship requires applicants to submit a thought-provoking essay, reflecting on pivotal experiences shaping their commitment to Obstetrics and Gynecology and envisioning their contributions to advancing women’s health.

Dr. Stephen Carolan’s illustrious career path, marked by academic brilliance and groundbreaking contributions to women’s health, serves as a testament to the transformative potential of dedication and expertise. A Summa Cum Laude graduate in Biology from St. Johns University and a Harrison Scholar at New York Medical College, Dr. Stephen Carolan’s academic acumen laid the groundwork for a remarkable journey.

As an Attending Physician at WestMed Medical Group and Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Stephen Carolan demonstrated an unwavering dedication to advancing women’s health. His role as an educator at esteemed institutions like Yale/Bridgeport and New York Medical College underscores his commitment to shaping the future of medical professionals.

Throughout Dr. Stephen Carolan’s journey, accolades such as Alpha Omega Alpha and the Harrison Scholar award adorned his path, reflecting his relentless pursuit of excellence. Active participation in renowned professional organizations, including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Society for Laparoscopic Surgery, further attests to his lifelong dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements.

The Dr. Stephen Carolan Scholarship for Medical Students offers a one-time award of $1,000, presenting a unique opportunity for aspiring medical professionals not only to receive financial support but also to gain recognition and mentorship. Applications for this esteemed scholarship are open until September 15, 2024, with the winner set to be announced on October 15, 2024.

As the scholarship embarks on its inaugural year, Dr. Stephen Carolan extends an invitation to eligible students to apply, share their unique perspectives, and embark on a journey toward excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology, laparoscopic and robotic surgery, or women’s health.

For more information and to apply, please visit [drstephencarolanscholarship.com].

About Dr. Stephen Carolan:

Dr. Stephen Carolan, MD FACOG, remains a visionary leader in the field of women’s health, inspiring the next generation of medical professionals through his exemplary contributions and unwavering dedication.

