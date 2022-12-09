Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 This Ground-Breaking 3-in-1 Gut Health Dietary Supplement, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3, includes Probiotics, Prebiotics and Postbiotics to Support Optimal Gut Health

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gundry MD™ Bio Complete 3 was crafted by world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher, Dr. Steven Gundry , and has now sold over 5 million bottles worldwide. Bio Complete 3 is an all-in-one proprietary blend that features pure ingredients including prebiotics, postbiotics, and probiotics. This comprehensive formula supports a balanced gut and strong gastrointestinal lining. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can help users achieve weight loss, greater energy, and smoother digestion.†*

“Bio Complete 3 is one of my proudest accomplishments to date for its effectiveness in supporting good gut health. We were one of the first to offer the powerful three-pronged approach to gut health in one supplement,” explains Steven Gundry MD.

How does Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 work?

The Bio Complete 3 probiotic supplement helps to populate your gut with good bacteria which aids digestive issues. Then, the blend of prebiotics in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 helps feed the healthy gut bacteria to support fewer cravings for unhealthy junk food. Lastly, the postbiotics in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 produce short-chain fatty acids that help maintain your gut health and fight off digestive issues such as occasional constipation, diarrhea, or bloating. As a result, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3’s advanced formulation of ingredients can help balance your microbiome by populating to gut with beneficial bacteria to support digestive health, greater energy, weight loss, and a slimmer waistline.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Active Ingredients†*

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®) – a potent probiotic that supports your well-being by increasing the number of healthy bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract to support healthy weight management.

– a potent probiotic that supports your well-being by increasing the number of healthy bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract to support healthy weight management. Sunfiber® – a fermented dietary fiber is a prebiotic that supports comfortable digestion and increased satiety for digestive health support.

– a fermented dietary fiber is a prebiotic that supports comfortable digestion and increased satiety for digestive health support. Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™) – a postbiotic that supports the production of butyrate to help promote higher energy levels.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

The suggested use of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is to simply take two of the small capsules twice per day, preferably before a meal. The fast-absorbing compounds in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 then get right to work to support a boost in energy and minimize digestive health issues.

Dr. Gundry takes Bio Complete 3 on a consistent basis every morning before breakfast and again before dinner. He recommends you do as well.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to people by using science-backed active ingredients that support a healthy mind and body. These beneficial results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Lectin Shield , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook and follow Gundry MD on TikTok .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world’s top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key to vitality comes down to ‘just one thing’. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , @drstevengundry on Instagram, or the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7811d117-590a-4794-98bb-2f9282abc8df