A Remarkably Designed Dietary Supplement that Helps Promote Energy, Vitality, and Metabolism

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gundry MD celebrates one of their best selling products, Energy Renew, for achieving over 300,000 units sold this year. This revolutionary dietary supplement was designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, medical researcher, and world-renowned heart surgeon, to help revitalize energy levels and vitality while supporting weight loss, metabolism, and recovery. Naturally, we all age and as a result, we can experience a decrease in energy levels, meaning our body is “slowing down” internally. This can lead to multiple problems such as a slower metabolism, weight gain, and other effects on your overall health. Gundry MD Energy Renew helps you overcome these issues by helping to re-energize your body and supporting your metabolism, making you feel youthful and recovered.†*

What is Energy Renew from Gundry MD?

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a passionfruit and hibiscus-flavored dietary supplement that was formulated to support the cells in your body, allowing them to create natural energy. Designed with the finest safe ingredients, including a one-of-a-kind polyphenol blend, Gundry MD Energy Renew helps promote a clear mind and all-day wakefulness to help you recover from day-to-day activities. Gundry MD Energy Renew also helps your body fight free radicals that can accelerate our aging, by taking Energy Renew users can experience a new sense of rejuvenation. Re-energization is just one of the potential benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew, other positive effects of this powerful supplement can include clear skin, weight loss, metabolism support, and increased day-to-day focus through increased cellular energy.†*

Key List of Ingredients in Gundry MD Energy Renew

D-Ribose (Bioenergy Ribose®)

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine

Betta Berries™ Polyphenol Blend: Beet, Hibiscus Flower Extract, Acai, Acerola, Amla, Jabuticaba, Cranberry, Goji, Mangosteen, Maqui Berry, Pomegranate, Strawberry, and Schisandra Berry

Key Benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew†*

Helps promote wakefulness and clear thinking.

Supports a faster recovery from tiring activities.

Helps you maintain a healthy metabolism.

Helps promote weight loss.

Helps your body defend against “age-accelerating” free radicals.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for the cost of $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Energy Renew

The suggested use of Gundry MD Energy Renew is to mix 1 scoop of the tasty powder into 8 fl. oz. of water and enjoy! It can be used any time of day.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, increased all-day energy levels, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world’s top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr Gundry’s newest book Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit https://drgundry.com .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

