Dr. Suhyun An introduces SVF adipose tissue stem cell therapy to the Campbell Medical Clinic in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Campbell Medical Clinic in Houston, Texas is one of the nation’s leading clinics in the field of regenerative medicine. It is a multidisciplinary clinic that offers a combination of non-invasive medical treatments to treat a variety of conditions. It is committed to providing state-of-the-art pain management using highly effective non-surgical treatments. For many years they have been early adopters of new methods and technologies, and now through the efforts of Dr. Suhyun An, they are adding the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) procedure to their already significant catalog of treatments.

Due to the wide availability of fat-derived stem cells, they are often used in regenerative medicine. Adipose-derived stem cells are multipotent, undifferentiated, and self-renewing. They are morphologically and phenotypically similar to other MSCs. Because obtaining adipose cells is a minimally invasive procedure, and the proliferation capacity does not decline with age, they have been proven superior to bone marrow-derived stem cells by many researchers.

The stromal vascular fraction (SVF) procedure involves obtaining adipose tissue-derived stem cells, which are used in various orthopedic, ophthalmologic, neurological, urologic, pulmonary, and autoimmune applications. For orthopedic conditions, adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction is being used in patients with chondromalacia, osteonecrosis of the femoral head, osteoarthritis, ligament/tendon injuries, back/neck pain and more. As the by-product of harvesting excess fatty tissue, the stromal vascular fraction contains a large number of stem cells, called adipose-derived stem cells.

Adipose-derived stem cells are ideal for use in regenerative therapies for many reasons: they can be harvested, processed, and expanded in a minimally invasive procedure; the use of ADSCs in stem cell procedures is straightforward and effective; they have a high potential to differentiate into mature cells along the endodermal, ectodermal, and mesodermal lineage; much progress has been made regarding the use of ADSCs as tissue-specific progenitor cells and as a paracrine-mediated signal for angiogenesis.

Regarding the addition of the procedure to the clinic’s treatment options, Dr. Suhyun An commented, “We are all very excited to be introducing the stromal vascular fraction procedure to our clinic. It is going to be a great help to our patients. For many years, we have successfully used stem cells from perinatal tissues to treat arthritis or autoimmune conditions but have not taken advantage of the benefits of stem cells derived from fat. Now, after training and working with the Cell Surgical Network, we are going to be able to help our patients heal through the use of a minimally invasive procedure that has shown great efficacy.”

About Dr. Suhyun An

Dr. Suhyun An is the director of the Campbell Medical Clinic in Houston, Texas. Dr. An has a well-established reputation in the field of regenerative medicine and is a trusted source by her patients and colleagues. She specializes in regenerative therapies and works with her patients to develop unique treatment plans based on the individual’s condition and needs.

Dr. Suhyun An began her career as a doctor of chiropractic therapy, having graduated cum laude from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. An received her Master’s degree in nursing from Samford University. She has received training from Boston Biolife and Cell Surgical Network in stem cell extraction methods, and is well-versed in a variety of stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Dr. Suhyun An practices regenerative medicine and provides non-invasive medical treatment and services in addition to chiropractic biophysics and the use of the latest rehabilitation and therapy equipment.

As a public speaker, Dr. Suhyun An is well-renowned and highly sought after. She is an accomplished author and has published two books: Pain Free Knee and Demystifying Stem Cells. Through her books, she educates patients about non-drug, non-surgical approaches to chronic pain. She has recently increased her philanthropic endeavors through the Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship, which helps college and university students pursuing a career in the medical field.