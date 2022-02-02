Breaking News
Dr. Tiffany Love Announces Launch of the Love Leadership Foundation

Nonprofit to equip healthcare leaders with the knowledge, tools and power they need to address inequities within their workforce, as well as the communities they serve

MIDDLEBURY (VILLAGE), Vt., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Tiffany A. Love, a C-suite executive and healthcare consultant who is recognized internationally as a leader in the advancement of women and diverse healthcare executives, today announced the launch of the Love Leadership Foundation. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit will provide education and training to develop healthcare leaders, who are more reflective of the diverse patients they serve, with the knowledge and power to address healthcare inequities within their workforce and community.

“The Love Leadership Foundation grew out of my belief that leaders from all backgrounds, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability or veteran’s status, should care for those they serve and foster an environment of belonging and inclusivity,” said Dr. Love. “By embracing diverse perspectives and building relationships based on trust and integrity, leaders are in a unique position to influence and inspire others.”

The Foundation’s inaugural program, International Women in Nursing (IWIN), will focus on nurse leaders; future offerings will be expanded to include healthcare leaders of all disciplines. Dr. Love has identified a world-class education and training model that incorporates essential learning opportunities to develop executives who are experts in healthcare leadership and management, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues. The goals of the IWIN program are to provide participants with the practical skills they need to succeed and achieve their vision, as well as the tools to develop DEI projects that result in measurable and improved outcomes for the patient population and workforce they serve.

The vision of the Love Leadership Foundation is to achieve parity within top healthcare leadership positions for professionals of all diverse backgrounds. Statistics show that women and people of color are extremely underrepresented in leadership positions within the hospital/healthcare industry around the world. Top decision-makers are not a reflection of the communities they serve, which are rife with healthcare disparities. There is a need for more diverse representation in leadership roles to ensure safety and quality of care for patients in all settings, as well as equitable pay, a safe work environment and opportunities for advancement.

As an award-winning keynote speaker, Dr. Love travels the country sharing her knowledge and experience with others striving to achieve success and create a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations. “Having experienced various types of harassment in the workplace firsthand, I’ve made it my mission to find solutions and effect change,” said Dr. Love.

Media Contact: 
Dr. Tiffany Love 
Founder, Love Leadership Foundation 
tlove@loveleadershipfoundation.org 
216-244-3330

