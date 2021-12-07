Breaking News
Dr. Vince Clinical Research Announces Addition of Principal Investigator Steven Hull, M.D.

Overland Park, KS., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) added depth to its medical team with the addition of industry veteran Steven Hull, M.D., FCCP, FAASM, as a Principal Investigator for the new clinical research organization.

 Dr. Hull joins DVCR as a seasoned researcher, having participated in more than 350 clinical trials as an Investigator or medical monitor. He has been board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and sleep medicine and holds certificates in numerous clinical research competencies.

 “As we assemble a world-class clinical research team in Kansas City, Dr. Hull will be a key asset to our sponsors, study volunteers and staff. His comprehensive background in clinical research is instrumental to our innovative approach for early development trials,” said CEO and Medical Director Brad Vince, D.O.

 Hull’s clinical research experience is exceptionally diverse. Prior to joining DVCR, Hull served as an independent medical monitor for multiple trials, including a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. He has also served as the Chief Medical Officer of Graymark Healthcare, a Clinical Assistant Professor with the department of Family Medicine at Kansas City University, and an Associate Editor for the Journal Sleep and the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

 “It is an honor to join the Dr. Vince team as a Principal Investigator. The expertise and dedication of the leadership team at DVCR was a critical factor in my decision to join the organization. Their commitment to data quality and sponsor satisfaction separates them from other CROs,” said Hull.

 

 About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research, P.A. (DVCR) is a world-class CRO (contract research organization) with a custom-built, green-designed headquarters and research complex encompassing three buildings in Overland Park, KS. DVCR’s complex includes a 90-bed clinical pharmacology unit, a GMP Pharmacy with positive and negative pressure compounding rooms and research suites for advanced medical procedures. DVCR specializes in conducting clinical trials for both healthy normal volunteers and patient populations in a wide variety of early phase clinical trials as well as studies with outpatient visits. By leveraging both technology and a seasoned leadership team, DVCR can provide Smarter, Faster, Data TM to biopharmaceutical clients.

 

Website: https://www.drvince.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/76214880 

CONTACT: Zach Bader
Dr. Vince Clinical Research
913-271-0272
zbader@drvince.com

