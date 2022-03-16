Dr. William Haseltine releases new book on Innate Immunity and Covid-19

Innate Immunity research could be key to overcoming SARS-CoV-2 drug resistance

In his latest book, bestselling author William A. Haseltine Ph.D. tells us that understanding our natural immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is critical to understanding the Covid-19 pandemic and serves as a guide to what more we can do to protect ourselves.

The natural immune system is what equips the body with the tools necessary to counter new threats from the microbial world and prevent severe disease. Only when these natural protections fail do we succumb to critical illness or death. How natural immunity functions has eluded our understanding—until now.

Natural Immunity and Covid-19 (ACCESS Health Press) collects insights from a fast-growing body of scientific research on the next frontier of pandemic control, not just for Covid-19 but existing and future infectious diseases. We now find ourselves in a uniquely challenging stage of the pandemic, without a long-lasting vaccine and facing a virus that evolves rapidly to become more transmissible and to defeat our best attempts at prevention and treatment. Haseltine argues that one way forward is to develop drugs that strengthen our natural immune defenses and keep vulnerable populations protected and healthy against existing and future variants.

The book maps out how the body mobilizes its natural defenses against SARS-CoV-2. It also describes the virus’s extensive set of countermeasures. Strengthening the natural immune system and devising means to thwart the virus’s countermeasures opens a golden path to prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

Natural Immunity and Covid-19 will be updated frequently to keep pace with events. It is a living eBook. When a reader purchases a copy of the book, either in print or online, they will receive a passcode that will give them online access to every subsequent edition of the book. The most recent edition will also be available at www.williamhaseltine.com/naturalimmunity.

About The Author:

William A. Haseltine is President of ACCESS Health International, a former Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health professor, and founder of the university’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments. He is also the founder of more than a dozen biotechnology companies.

He has been published widely as an authority on pandemics in CNN, Washington Post, Forbes, and Scientific American and is the author of several books on Covid-19.

