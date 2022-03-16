Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dr. William Haseltine releases new book on Innate Immunity and Covid-19

Dr. William Haseltine releases new book on Innate Immunity and Covid-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Innate Immunity research could be key to overcoming SARS-CoV-2 drug resistance

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In his latest book, bestselling author William A. Haseltine Ph.D. tells us that understanding our natural immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is critical to understanding the Covid-19 pandemic and serves as a guide to what more we can do to protect ourselves. 

The natural immune system is what equips the body with the tools necessary to counter new threats from the microbial world and prevent severe disease. Only when these natural protections fail do we succumb to critical illness or death. How natural immunity functions has eluded our understanding—until now.

Natural Immunity and Covid-19 (ACCESS Health Press) collects insights from a fast-growing body of scientific research on the next frontier of pandemic control, not just for Covid-19 but existing and future infectious diseases. We now find ourselves in a uniquely challenging stage of the pandemic, without a long-lasting vaccine and facing a virus that evolves rapidly to become more transmissible and to defeat our best attempts at prevention and treatment. Haseltine argues that one way forward is to develop drugs that strengthen our natural immune defenses and keep vulnerable populations protected and healthy against existing and future variants.

The book maps out how the body mobilizes its natural defenses against SARS-CoV-2. It also describes the virus’s extensive set of countermeasures. Strengthening the natural immune system and devising means to thwart the virus’s countermeasures opens a golden path to prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

Natural Immunity and Covid-19 will be updated frequently to keep pace with events. It is a living eBook. When a reader purchases a copy of the book, either in print or online, they will receive a passcode that will give them online access to every subsequent edition of the book. The most recent edition will also be available at www.williamhaseltine.com/naturalimmunity.

Available on Amazon 

About The Author:

William A. Haseltine is President of ACCESS Health International, a former Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health professor, and founder of the university’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments. He is also the founder of more than a dozen biotechnology companies.

He has been published widely as an authority on pandemics in CNN, Washington Post, Forbes, and Scientific American and is the author of several books on Covid-19.

 

CONTACT: Courtney Biggs, Director of Communications
ACCESS Health International
courtney.biggs@accessh.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.