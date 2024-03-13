Annapolis, Maryland, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Xiang, known for his extraordinary contributions to the fields of international finance, accounting, and emerging industries, joins NUM as a tenured professor and PhD advisor , bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and a rich tapestry of global experiences.

In a significant boost to its academic faculty, the National University of Maryland (NUM) proudly announces the addition of Dr. Xiang Lingyun, a distinguished economist, prolific author, and acclaimed global finance expert, to its ranks. Dr. Xiang, known for his extraordinary contributions to the fields of international finance, accounting, and emerging industries, joins NUM as a tenured professor and PhD advisor, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and a rich tapestry of global experiences.

Dr. Xiang Lingyun’s illustrious career is marked by his tenure as a professor in the United States, where he has not only taught but also significantly contributed to the advancement of economic studies and practices. Holding numerous prestigious qualifications, including being a Fellow of the International Association of Accountants (FAIA), a Certified International Accountant (IAAP), a Fellow of the Certified Public Accountants (FCPA), and many more, Dr. Xiang’s expertise spans across several critical areas of finance and economics.

Dr. Xiang’s resume is nothing short of remarkable, with roles as a senior financial accountant, international registered internet finance manager (ICIFM), and honorary titles such as the Marquis of San Prospero. His recognition as a “World Outstanding Chinese” and an “International Public Welfare Charity Ambassador” speaks volumes about his dedication to using his expertise for the greater good.

In the realm of academia, Dr. Xiang has already left an indelible mark. His extensive research and numerous publications, including influential works like “The Logic of Blockchain” and “Victory in Financing,” have garnered international acclaim. Dr. Xiang’s innovative approaches to financial models in emerging industries, coupled with his in-depth knowledge of legal and policy environments across different countries, have made him a sought-after advisor and speaker worldwide.

At NUM, Dr. Xiang will be involved in shaping the next generation of economists and finance professionals. His role as a PhD advisor is particularly anticipated, offering students the opportunity to learn from a leader whose career spans academia, public service, and private enterprise. Dr. Xiang’s multidisciplinary approach and commitment to innovation will be instrumental in mentoring students, fostering a learning environment that is both rigorous and forward-thinking.

The university community is abuzz with excitement over Dr. Xiang’s arrival. Faculty and students alike are eager to collaborate with a professional of Dr. Xiang’s caliber, whose contributions to global economic discussions and policies have been both profound and transformative. Dr. Xiang’s decision to join NUM is a testament to the university’s growing reputation as a leading institution for economic and financial studies.

As Dr. Xiang Lingyun embarks on this new chapter at the National University of Maryland, his presence is expected to elevate the university’s academic offerings and research capabilities. His global perspective, coupled with a track record of real-world applications of his research, positions NUM to further its mission of contributing meaningful insights and solutions to the world’s economic challenges. The NUM community warmly welcomes Dr. Xiang, looking forward to the inspiration and innovation he brings to the campus.

Contact:

National University of Maryland (NUM)

mail：[email protected]

Tel:+14107042000

ADD：2947 College Park Road, Annapolis,MD 21403, USA