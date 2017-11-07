Breaking News
Draft resolutions for annual shareholders meeting of JSC SAF Tehnika to be held on 21 November, 2017

Riga, 2017-11-07 15:17 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
 

 

1.The approval of the reports of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Council.

Decision: to approve the reports of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Council for financial year 2016/2017.

 

2.The approval of the annual financial statements for financial year 2016/2017 and release the Board of Directors from responsibility for financial year 2016/2017.

Decision: to approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of “SAF Tehnika” JSC for financial year 2016/2017 and release the Group`s Board of Directors from responsibility for financial year 2016/2017.

 

3.Adoption of the decision of the allocation of the profit from FY 2016/2017.

Decision: to pay in dividends an amount of EUR 0.67 (sixty seven cents) per share or EUR 1 990 020.60 (one million ninety nine thousand twenty euro and sixty cents) in total.

The expected date of record: 5 December, 2017.
The date of payment: 12 December, 2017.

 

4.Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2017/2018 and determination of the reward for the auditor.

Decision:  to  appoint “Potapoviča un Andersone” Ltd. as the auditor of the “SAF Tehnika” JSC for the financial year 2017/2018 and determine the maximum remuneration for the auditor of the Annual Reports for the financial year 2017/2018 in the amount of EUR 9’000 (nine thousand euro ),  excluding taxes set in the legislation. Authorize the Board of the Group to sign the contract with the elected auditor.

 

 

         Zane Jozepa
         CFO, Member of the Board
         +371 67 046 840
         [email protected]
         www.saftehnika.com

