All 25 states where DraftKings operates online gaming now include program benefits for self-excluded players

BOSTON and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) today announced an expanded relationship with Kindbridge Behavioral Health (“Kindbridge”) to provide access to therapy and treatment for problem gaming in every jurisdiction where DraftKings operates its online sportsbook and iGaming products. DraftKings and Kindbridge, a pioneering mental health service provider dedicated to supporting individuals facing challenges related to problem gaming, originally joined forces in September 2023 to launch a pilot program to deliver personalized support for sports bettors in Colorado.

“We appreciate the opportunity to deepen our collaboration with Kindbridge Behavioral Health and strengthen our commitment to providing important resources to those experiencing potential indications of problem gaming,” said DraftKings Chief Compliance Officer Jennifer Aguiar. “We want everyone on our platform to engage in responsible play and we are committed to educating consumers on the multitude of resources offered. For those who recognize signs of problem gaming and decide to utilize our tools to self-exclude, they now have access to therapy and treatment free of cost through Kindbridge Behavioral Health.”

After a successful launch of the program in Colorado last year, DraftKings and Kindbridge have established a system that effectively links self-excluded players with numerous support options, including receiving pertinent educational content, engaging in initial assessment calls, and scheduling initial counseling sessions.

“DraftKings’ integration of direct care into their platform, in collaboration with Kindbridge across 25 states, marks a significant step in enhancing player health. This effort underlines our commitment to combat problem gaming with personalized, accessible support,” stated Daniel Umfleet, CEO of Kindbridge. “This collaboration sets a new industry benchmark for comprehensive care, ensuring swift and essential support is accessible to those in need.”

Beginning April 1, every customer in the 25 states where DraftKings operates its online sportsbook and iGaming products and in Ontario, will have access to comprehensive mental health assessments, care providers, and personalized care plans via Kindbridge when they self-exclude within the DraftKings platform. This expanded partnership further enhances DraftKings’ long-standing commitment to investing in and providing access to resources that support player well-being. The joint initiative aims to not only aid individuals facing challenges, but also provide valuable insights and data into the effectiveness of treatment resources for those who seek assistance via online gaming platforms. DraftKings and Kindbridge will continue to assess and enhance the program to align with evolving industry standards and best practices.

For more information on this relationship and the services available to players, please visit DraftKings.com and Kindbridge.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 27 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

About Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a pioneering mental health service provider dedicated to supporting individuals facing challenges related to problem gaming. With a mission to provide comprehensive care and accessible resources, Kindbridge is committed to helping people take control of their recovery journey.

