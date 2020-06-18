Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DraftKings Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

DraftKings Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

BOSTON, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings”) announced today the upsize and pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40 million shares of its Class A common stock.  DraftKings will sell 16 million shares of its Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders of DraftKings will sell 24 million shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $40.00 per share for a total offering size of $1.6 billion.  The Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 33 million shares of Class A common stock.  DraftKings will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock offered by the selling stockholders.  The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6 million additional shares of Class A common stock. 

DraftKings intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.  Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.  Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.  A preliminary prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting either of the following underwriters: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone at (866) 471‐2526 or by email at [email protected]; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by phone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction.  The offering will be made under a combined prospectus filed as part of the registration statement on Form S-1 that was declared effective by the SEC on June 18, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.