DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis will earn revenue to help prevent electric grid failures

SAN FRANCISCO and EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform, announced today that it has partnered with DraftKings at Casino Queen, a vibrant casino and hotel located in East St. Louis, Illinois, to enroll 2.2 megawatts of flexible load in Voltus’s Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) demand response program.

By enrolling with Voltus, DraftKings at Casino Queen will generate revenue for reducing electricity usage in the event of supply imbalances or grid strain. DraftKings at Casino Queen will be conserving grid energy by switching to onsite generation during demand response events.

“DraftKings at Casino Queen is deeply committed to supporting our community and doing our part to maintain a resilient, reliable electric grid,” says Dave Mothershead, Facilities Manager at DraftKings at Casino Queen. “We are excited that demand response offers us the opportunity to help prevent what can be very disruptive power outages and support a safer community here in East St. Louis.”

“Businesses like DraftKings at Casino Queen are well-positioned to provide critical demand relief when the grid does not have enough resources,” says Sam Scuilli, MISO Sales Manager at Voltus. “As winter approaches and supply shortages and grid outages become more likely, it’s time for customers to get proactive. We are excited to see DraftKings at Casino Queen taking advantage of this opportunity and enrolling their facilities in demand response.”

Voltus works with over 50 industries in all nine wholesale electricity markets in the U.S. and Canada. To enroll your business in these programs and start earning cash, email info@voltus.co.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities such as event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a premier sports betting and viewing experience at its DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook featuring a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks. DraftKings at Casino Queen restaurants span casual with a variety of chicken offerings at That Chickn’ Place, to game day-inspired dishes and cocktails at the new DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook, to elevated American classics served in the new Bridgeway’s contemporary setting. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About The Queen Casino & Entertainment

The Queen Casino & Entertainment’s entry into gaming began with DraftKings at Casino Queen. Formerly known as Casino Queen, the property is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa in 2017, adding Casino Queen Marquette. The Queen Casino & Entertainment expanded into Louisiana with the completed acquisition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge from Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. in 2021 and the acquisition of the historic Belle of Baton Rouge from Caesars Entertainment in 2022.

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading software technology platform connecting nearly 2,600 MW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

