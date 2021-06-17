DraftKings, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises DraftKings, Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report on June 15, 2021, addressing DraftKings, alleging that the Company’s merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Their report cited “conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites,” and alleged that SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets, estimating that 50% of SBTech’s revenue is from markets where gambling is banned.

On June 15, 2021, DraftKings’ stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, following publication of the Hindenburg Report, to close at $48.51 per share.

