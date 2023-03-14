Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises DraftKings Inc. (“Company” or “DraftKings”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) securities between August 11, 2021 and the present.

During the Class Period, the Complaint claims that: (1) DraftKings did not file a registration statement for the NFTs, which were deemed securities; (2) DraftKings maintained control over the private marketplace, where class members’ invested funds were held, artificially boosting the market and value of DraftKings’ NFTs; and (3) investors sustained considerable losses.

