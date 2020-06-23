DraftKings Launches Mobile Casino App in New Jersey

Creator of Top-Rated Sportsbook App Debuts Standalone Gaming App in the Garden State

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings (DKNG: NASDAQ) announced today the launch of its standalone Casino app in New Jersey. Similarly to its Daily Fantasy and Sportsbook offerings, DraftKings leveraged its in-house technology to develop the DraftKings Casino app and create a more holistic product suite and dynamic gaming experience. The app will feature new games only found on DraftKings, plus revamped classics, including Blackjack and Roulette.

“We are thrilled to break new ground for DraftKings in the gaming space today with the launch of our DraftKings Casino app, the Company’s first perennial product that operates year-round irrespective of the annual sports schedules,” said Jason March, DraftKings’ Vice President of Gaming. “Following our debut in the Garden State, we look forward to continued innovation, nationwide expansion where regulations allow, and to further positioning DraftKings as an all-inclusive gaming and entertainment experience.”

A recent DraftKings-led study found that 70 percent of new DraftKings Casino customers place their first bet on DraftKings-branded games, further exemplifying the existing appetite and demand for a modernized customer experience, complete with built-to-scale games and a customizable user interface. Although DraftKings Casino has been embedded within the DraftKings Sportsbook app in New Jersey since 2018, this standalone version is the result of extensive research and preparation as it relates to a broadened customer base. DraftKings is prepared to unveil its Casino product in additional states where regulations allow.

In addition to popular slot and table games native to DraftKings Casino, the new app will also offer games from third-party providers including International Gaming Technology, Slingo, Scientific Games and more. Customers in New Jersey who play on the DraftKings Casino will also have access to the custom DraftKings Live Studio which operates 24/7.

DraftKings is a Platinum Member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, the leading national organization for people and their families who are affected by problem gambling and gambling addiction. The Company is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and provides its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

