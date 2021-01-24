DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia

Arrival of Top-Rated Digital Sportsbook in Old Dominion Marks Company’s Twelfth State Launch

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in Virginia, marking the 12th state in which the top rated mobile and online sportsbook is available. Customers in Virginia will now be able to place bets on a number of markets across professional and collegiate sports using the DraftKings made-in-America digital sportsbook app.

“Just in time for Super Bowl LV, we are thrilled to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to Virginia with an abundance of betting options for fans,” said Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO, DraftKings. “With our customer-first approach, we hope to be the sportsbook of choice for Virginians who enjoy having skin in the game.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, DraftKings is offering all customers a Double Your Money opportunity on any team to score a touchdown. Beyond Super Bowl LV, the cutting-edge mobile technology of DraftKings Sportsbook will provide sports bettors in the Commonwealth of Virginia the opportunity to bet on more than 250 unique leagues including popular professional sports: baseball, football, golf, hockey, boxing, soccer, tennis, motorsports and basketball. Collegiate sports are also available, with the exception of in-state college teams and college prop bets. DraftKings Sportsbook technology keeps consumer information safe and secure and provides built-in responsible gaming measures like time and deposit limits.

A consumer research study by DraftKings indicated that Virginia sports fans are most likely to bet on the NFL, followed by the NBA and college football. That same study found the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys are the two most favored NFL teams in Virginia, while the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards are the most popular NBA teams. Prior to Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games, DraftKings is offering all customers an additional Double Your Money opportunity by betting on any of the four teams playing to score a touchdown.

DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy products are available via iOS and Android here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings' control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

